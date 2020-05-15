GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top companies trending based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named five of the top companies trending on telecommunications in Q1 2020.

Biggest companies trending on telecommunications: The top five

1. Verizon Communications – 538 mentions

Verizon US provides communications, information and entertainment products and services. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions through its wireless and wireline networks. It also offers value-added services such as broadband video and data, corporate networking solutions, data centre and cloud services, security and managed network services, and local and long distance voice services.

Verizon being at the forefront of developing 5G networks and supporting research to expand its possibilities, US telcos vulnerable to SIM swapping attacks, and their performance in terms of 5G speed, were some of the popularly discussed topics in the first quarter.

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared as article on how 5G could make a profound impact on people’s lives. The article noted that Boston-based Loro is working in Verizon’s 5G Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to develop its product that focuses on industrial robotics and IT. The 5G network is enabling key features for the Loro device.

This 5G application could make a profound impact on people's lives https://t.co/vY1Njw2p9o — Evan Kirstel #Staysafe #MasksForAll #RemoteWork (@evankirstel) January 25, 2020

2. Samsung Electronics – 434 mentions

Samsung South Korea is a manufacturer of consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes television, refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, medical devices, printer, HHP, monitor, computer, network system, and digital camera. The company also manufactures LCD and LED panels, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, and related accessories.

From Samsung becoming the preferred 5G choice for Southeast Asia, to the brand’s acquisition plans to expand its 5G infrastructure, and the company shutting down its smartphone factory in South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, were some widely discussed topics in the first quarter of the year.

Tamara McCleary, a branding expert and technology futurist, shared an article on what to expect in technology in 2020 and beyond. The article noted how the nascent market for foldable phones unfolded in 2019, turned out to be quite messy. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy fold, but with tons of problems including delayed arrival, screen problems, and exorbitant pricing. Samsung is still at it, along with competitors such as Motorola working its new retro Razr.

#AI, #5G, 'ambient computing': What to expect in tech in 2020 and beyond https://t.co/OEVCpfGK0N #QuantumComputing pic.twitter.com/UIzvlnOsGS — Tamara McCleary (@TamaraMcCleary) January 8, 2020 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3. Qualcomm – 412 mentions

Qualcomm US is a technology and communication company. The company designs and manufactures digital wireless telecommunications products and services. It offers integrated circuits and system software for wireless mobile devices. It also develops semiconductor and system software for data communications, wireless voice networking, and application processing products.

5G set to scale this year, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G Modern-RF system optimising 5G experiences, and overcoming speed barriers, were some of the trending topics discussed on Twitter this quarter.

Ian Fogg, undertaking analysis of innovation, disruption, mobile networks, 5G, and more, tweeted on the President of Qualcomm, Cristiano R Amon, stating that 2020 is expected to be the year when 5G will scale. He further added that Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform had started shipping in China and that the best 4G phone one could purchase today is the 5G smartphone.

“2020 is the year we expect #5G to scale” – Qualcomm @cristianoamon 765 platform has started shipping in China #ces2020 “the best 4G phone you can buy today is a 5G smartphone” pic.twitter.com/xkQTMtvxPi — Ian Fogg (@ianfogg42) January 6, 2020

4. T-Mobile – 297 mentions

T-Mobile US, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG is a telecommunications service provider. The company offers wireless telecommunications and a host of other services including voice, text messaging, video calling and data communications to customers. It also serves postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale customers, and provides wireless internet access and other data services to commercial centres.

SIM swapping protection, to mergers winning approval, and 5G rollouts and experiences, were popularly discussed in Q1 2020.

Jeff Kagan, a wireless industry analyst, shared an article on the new balance of power shaping in the US wireless market, as T-Mobile US Inc takes over Sprint Corp. The article noted that the takeover will test whether the three giants will compete as aggressively for cellphone users, as they did unequally.

Congratulations to @TMobile and @Sprint on #merger approval!

A federal judge rejected states’ argument that Dish won’t emerge as a ‘viable competitor’ after T-Mobile US and sprint’s deal to combine. https://t.co/3iPD47GzvJ via @WSJ #wireless #5g — Jeff Kagan – Wireless Industry Analyst, Columnist (@jeffkagan) February 11, 2020

5. Nokia Corp – 254 mentions

Nokia Finland is a communications and information technology company that operates in the areas of network infrastructure and advanced technologies. The company offers fixed networks, mobile phones, WiFi systems, IP routing, subscriber data management, network implementation, network modernisation, IoT and 5G services. It also offers network management, mobility, middleware, analytics and application services.

The Finnish telecom equipment maker opting for loans to accelerate 5G development, the telecom gear maker continuing with production in India, and the company adding 5G capabilities to its IoT network grid service, were popularly discussed in the first quarter of the year.

Elsa Bembaron, a journalist, shared an article on Orange, a French telecommunication company, having chosen the Europe’s Nokia and Ericsson suppliers for its 5G network in France. The decision is not trivial in the current context where the US is in open war with Huawei. However, the CEO of Orange maintains that it has started deploying its 5G in Spain and Romania, along with the Chinese telecoms equipment supplier.

Orange choisit les européens Ericsson et Nokia pour son réseau 5G en France https://t.co/cblUqL6mLM via @Le_Figaro — Elsa Bembaron🚴🏻‍♀️🥏🌷☎️ (@ElsaBembaron) January 31, 2020

