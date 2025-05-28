Telus’ two AI facilities will provide researchers and businesses with access to advanced technologies. Credit: THEBILLJR/Shutterstock.

Telus is planning to invest more than C$70bn ($51bn) in Canada to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations.

As part of the investment strategy running through to 2029, Telus will focus on several key areas including launching two new AI data centres and increasing wireless coverage and capacity, particularly in rural regions, and lower GHGemissions with environmental-friendly technologies.

The two sovereign AI factories will also be established in Kamloops and Rimouski.

These facilities are designed to provide Canadian researchers and businesses access to advanced technologies, ensuring that all data and computational outputs remain within Canada.

Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle said: “The C$70bn investment we are making across Canada transcends traditional connectivity; it is powering advanced digital services, fuelling innovation across all sectors of the economy and propelling our productivity as a nation.

“Moreover, this investment is a cornerstone of Canada’s competitiveness on the global stage, driving critical transformational change and advancing our leadership in Canadian AI sovereignty, innovation and development.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Crucially, Telus’ capital investments empower a more resilient and inclusive society, enabling us to remediate the environmental state of our planet through technology virtualization and bridge socio-economic and geographic divides, particularly in rural and Indigenous communities.”

By 2026, the company also aims to expand its broadband networks to 20 more Indigenous lands and 53 additional rural communities. This builds upon the 637 Indigenous lands and 530 rural communities already connected to Telus’ networks.

Telus said the investment aligns with its capital expenditure plans for 2025.

The company had previously projected annual capital spending of approximately C$2.5bn, excluding real estate investments.

In 2024, Telus completed a data management modernisation initiative in partnership with Google Cloud and Onix.

This collaboration transitioned the company from fragmented, on-premise systems to a unified cloud-based platform, improving data accessibility and enabling future AI developments.