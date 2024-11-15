Tessl, an open software development platform, has raised $125m (£98.62m) for AI native software development.
The funding consists of a $100m Series A round led by Index Ventures and a previously unannounced $25m seed round led by boldstart ventures and Google Ventures (GV).
The Series A funding round saw participation from Accel, GV and boldstart.
Tessl aims to transform software development by defining and enabling “AI Native Software Development”.
This platform allows developers to create software based on specifications, collaborating closely with AI and other developers.
The company plans to launch the platform in early 2025. The new funding will support platform development and hiring in AI research, engineering, product, design and developer relations.
Tessl founder and CEO Guy Podjarny (Guypo) said: “We are creating a new paradigm where humans express what they want to build, and AI handles the implementation.
“Developers remain in control, but Tessl frees them up from writing, debugging and maintaining every line of code. The creation process becomes more about understanding customer pain points and user needs, problem-solving and system design – and the end result is better software for everyone.”
Unlike most AI coding tools that automate existing workflows, Tessl claims to reimagine software creation as a “spec-centric” rather than a “code-centric” model.
This approach aims to make development more accessible, productive, maintainable and secure by reducing reliance on coding.
Index Ventures partner Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas said: “We have known Guypo for years, and he is one of those rare people who can sweat the details but also sees the big picture.
“He has also got a great track record of catalysing cultural change in how developers work. What he is building with Tessl isn’t just a tool, but a movement to change how software gets made.”