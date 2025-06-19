TI’ new 300mm semiconductor fabs, SM1 and SM2, in Sherman, Texas. Credit: Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (TI) has committed to invest $60bn in the US to expand its semiconductor manufacturing (SM) capacity.

The company plans to build seven new factories across Texas and Utah.

These facilities will produce billions of foundational semiconductors daily, the company said in a statement.

The company added that it is collaborating with the Trump administration to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

The company’s chips are used in smartphones, vehicles, data centres, satellites, and other electronic devices.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said: “For nearly a century, Texas Instruments has been a bedrock American company driving innovation in technology and manufacturing.

“President Trump has made it a priority to increase semiconductor manufacturing in America – including these foundational semiconductors that go into the electronics that people use every day. Our partnership with TI will support US chip manufacturing for decades to come.”

In Sherman, Texas, Texas Instruments’ first new factory, SM1, will start production in 2025.

The exterior of SM2, the second Sherman factory, is complete. TI plans to build two additional factories, SM3 and SM4, to meet future demand.

In Richardson, Texas, RFAB2 is scaling up to full production. This follows RFAB1, the world’s first 300mm analogue factory, opened in 2011.

In Lehi, Utah, the company is ramping up LFAB1, its first 300mm wafer factory. Construction of LFAB2, connected to LFAB1, is underway.

Ford is partnering with Texas Instruments to enhance US manufacturing. The collaboration combines Ford’s automotive expertise with Texas Instruments’ semiconductor technology.

Nvidia is also working with Texas Instruments to develop next-generation AI architectures. SpaceX is using its high-speed 300mm SiGe technology, manufactured in Sherman, to support its Starlink satellite internet service.

Texas Instruments president and CEO Haviv Ilan said: “TI is building dependable, low-cost 300mm capacity at scale to deliver the analogue and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system.

“Leading US companies such as Apple, Ford, Medtronic, Nvidia and SpaceX rely on TI’s world-class technology and manufacturing expertise, and we are honoured to work alongside them and the US government to unleash what’s next in American innovation.”