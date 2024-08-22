French technology company Thales has expanded its partnership with Indian engineering and research and development company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) through a new contract.
The tie-up will bring Thales Sentinel software monetisation platform to LTTS’s customer base.
The collaboration is expected to enhance LTTS’s offerings in the high-tech, sustainability, and mobility segments by enabling software monetisation through recurring revenue models.
LTTS, which has more than two decades of experience in deploying intelligent digital solutions, specialises in optimising enterprise operations and platforms across various sectors.
The company’s AI offerings are used in developing digital infrastructures that improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability.
The new contract will see LTTS resell the Thales Sentinel platform to its global customer base and group affiliates.
It builds on a 20-year relationship between Thales and LTTS, with the partnership extending across transportation, medical, high-tech, telecom, and financial services sectors.
Thales vice president of software monetisation solutions Damien Bullot said: “This partnership builds on Thales’s long standing relationship with LTTS, helping their customers unlock the true value and potential of their software products through flexible pricing and subscription models, better compliance, and automated delivery and activation.
“We look forward to our continued collaboration to ensure their industry-leading AI offers are properly protected and monetised for maximum ROI.”
L&T Technology Services executive director and president of mobility and technology, Alind Saxena, said: “Our partnership with Thales underscores our commitment to drive innovation and superior solutions across mobility, sustainability, and hi-tech, leveraging their Sentinel platform.
“Our proficiency in creating cutting-edge digital solutions and our deep understanding of AI will form the backbone of a robust digital infrastructure. We anticipate contributing to a cohesive digital thread throughout the value chain, accelerating market entry, reducing cycle time along with product development costs, and aiding our customers in their journey towards sustainability through improved software monetization potential.”
Earlier in 2024, Thales announced a collaboration with Google to deploy eSIMs across Android smartphones.
Thales eSIM Discovery software will facilitate one-click activation for users, supported by a cloud-based infrastructure to ensure global availability.
In December 2023, Thales completed the acquisition of Imperva, a cybersecurity services provider, for $3.6bn.