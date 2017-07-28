Welcome to The Verdict Podcast — This episode is about quantum computing. It’s also not. Also it’s both 🙃

On this Bagelfest day episode, editor Billy Bambrough and writers Amelia Heathman and Frey Lindsay open with rage at Microsoft’s attempt to have done with MS Paint (well, Frey doesn’t actually care).

Then, NHS numbers out this week on staff shortages are scary enough without the gang pointing out how much worse it probably is, but point it out they shall.

After that, put away those flux capacitors and dilithium drives, it’s time for some real future science stuff as Amelia makes a valiant attempt to explain quantum computing while Frey and Billy make an even more valiant attempt not to panic.

And finally Facebook’s numbers are way up. Also, water is wet.

