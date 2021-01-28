The Netherlands technology industry saw a rise of 9.1% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 72 deals worth $488.2m were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 66 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 45 deals which accounted for 62.5% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 20 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 27.8% and 9.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $349.46m, followed by private equity deals totalled $138.73m.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 83.2% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $406.16m, against the overall value of $488.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Atomico, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Spark Capital and Y Combinator Management’s $200m venture financing of MessageBird

2) The $138.44m private equity deal with To Increase by Gilde Buyout Partners

3) 5square, Atlas Invest, Karmijn Kapitaal, Reggeborgh Invest and Velocity Capital’s $26.79m venture financing of Five Degrees Solutions

4) The $23.93m venture financing of EclecticIQ by ACE Management, Arches Capital, Capricorn Digital Growth Fund, INKEF Capital, Invest-NL, Keen Venture Partners, KPN Ventures and Quest for Growth

5) Dawn Capital, DN Capital (US), henQ Invest and SmartFin Capital’s venture financing of Zivver for $17m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

