The first shortlist from The Academy is finally here. It’s still just over two months until the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, but we’re already getting a peek at some potential winners.

Admittedly, it’s quite a minor category whose shortlist has been released, but still. For fans of film music, there’s few awards more exciting than Best Original Song at the Oscars. Past winners have included Adele’s ‘Skyfall’, Idina Menzel’s ‘Let It Go’, and ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ by Elton John.

Still, this is one ‘short’ list which is actually incredibly long. No less than 70 original songs from 61 films are in contention for the award.

Oscar nominations 2018 – Best Original Song shortlist:

“U.N.I (You And I)” from And the Winner Isn’t

“Love And Lies” from Band Aid

“If I Dare” from Battle of the Sexes

“Evermore” from Beauty and the Beast

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” from Beauty and the Beast

“Now Or Never” from Bloodline: Now or Never

“She” from Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

“Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” from The Book of Henry

“Buddy’s Business” from Brawl in Cell Block 99

“The Crown Sleeps” from The Breadwinner

“World Gone Mad” from Bright

“Mystery Of Love” from Call Me by Your Name

“Visions Of Gideon” from Call Me by Your Name

“Captain Underpants Theme Song” from Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie

“Ride” from Cars 3

“Run That Race” from Cars 3

“Tell Me How Long” from Chasing Coral

“Broken Wings” from City of Ghosts

“Remember Me” from Coco

“Prayers For This World” from Cries from Syria

“There’s Something Special” from Despicable Me 3

“It Ain’t Fair” from Detroit

“A Little Change In The Weather” from Downsizing

“Stars In My Eyes (Theme From Drawing Home)” from Drawing Home

“All In My Head” from Elizabeth Blue

“Dying For Ya” from Elizabeth Blue

“Green” from Elizabeth Blue

“Can’t Hold Out On Love” from Father Figures

“Home” from Ferdinand

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker

“You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way” from Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

“This Is How You Walk On” from Gifted

“Summer Storm” from The Glass Castle

“The Pure And The Damned” from Good Time

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman

“The Hero” from The Hero

“How Shall A Sparrow Fly” from Hostiles

“Just Getting Started” from If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

“Truth To Power” from An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

“Next Stop, The Stars” from Kepler’s Dream

“The Devil & The Huntsman” from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

“Have You Ever Wondered” from Lake of Fire

“I’ll Be Gone” from Lake of Fire

“We’ll Party All Night” from Lake of Fire

“Friends Are Family” from The Lego Batman Movie

“Found My Place” from The Lego Ninjago Movie

“Stand Up For Something” from Marshall

“Rain” from Mary and the Witch’s Flower

“Myron/Byron” from The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

“Longing For Summer” from Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

“Mighty River” from Mudbound

“Never Forget” from Murder on the Orient Express

“Hold The Light” from Only the Brave

“PBNJ” from Patti Cake$

“Tuff Love (Finale)” from Patti Cake$

“Lost Souls” from The Pirates of Somalia

“How A Heart Unbreaks” from Pitch Perfect 3

“The Promise” from The Promise

“Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe” from Pulimurugan

“Maanathe Maarikurumbe” from Pulimurugan

“Stubborn Angel” from Same Kind of Different as Me

“Dancing Through The Wreckage” from Served Like a Girl

“Keep Your Eyes On Me” from The Shack

“On The Music Goes” from Slipaway

“The Star” from The Star

“Jump” from Step

“Tickling Giants” from Tickling Giants

“Fly Away” from Trafficked

“Speak To Me” from Voice from the Stone

“Walk On Faith” from Year by the Sea

It’s hard to say which will really be the ones to watch from this list. However, considering Mudbound, Call Me By Your Name, and Battle Of The Sexes are already in consideration for other major Oscars, we’d be surprised if the songs from those films don’t at least get some kind of nod.

Of course, most people will probably be wondering ‘when are the Oscars nominations going to be revealed?’ And the answer to that question is soon! The full list of nominees for every category will be on Tuesday 23rd January, just three weeks from now!

We’ve already given our own thoughts on which films are likely to win Best Picture, so check those out if you’re into all-things-Oscars!