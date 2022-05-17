The tech industry found it harder to fill artificial intelligence vacancies in Q1 2022

Artificial intelligence related jobs that were closed during Q1 2022 had been online for an average of 42.5 days when they were taken offline.

This was an increase compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating that the required skillset for these roles has become harder to find in the past year.

Artificial intelligence is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and from whom the data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive technology force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in Asia-Pacific, with related jobs that were taken offline in Q1 2022 having been online for an average of 56 days.

The next most difficult place to fill these roles was found to be the Middle East and Africa, while North America was in third place.

At the opposite end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in South & Central America, with adverts taken offline after 27 days on average.

While the tech industry found it harder to fill these roles in the latest quarter, these companies also found it harder to recruit artificial intelligence jobs than the wider market, with ads online for 21.4% more time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

You can keep track of the latest data from this database as it emerges by visiting our live dashboard here.