When it comes to Airbnb there’s an extraordinary amount of choice available. Even for those luxury customers who are happy to pay top dollar prices, there’s a vast array on offer.

Almost every state has literary hundreds of top tier properties for holidaymakers to rent.

To help, Verdict has scanned through literally every single one of these luxury properties to find the most sumptuous stays on Airbnb right across the US. Our findings are based on properties being able to accommodate a minimum of two adults.

We also only selected properties with at least two pictures of their insides; anyone can spruce up the outside of their place, but it takes a real eye for detail to create an opulent interior!

To narrow down the search, we found the three most expensive properties in each state (excluding those which had obviously hiked their prices for events like the Super Bowl) and then chose the most elegant of those properties.

However, it’s worth noting that these properties, while being amongst the most expensive in their respective states, are not necessarily the best. Having spent several hours reading through listings, we’re confident in the knowledge that paying top-tier prices won’t always guarantee the best accomodation on Airbnb. Sometimes properties at a quarter of the price of the below looked just as lavish.

Obviously on Airbnb it pays to shop around. Still, to give you some travel inspiration, here are the most luxurious properties found on Airbnb in every state.

Alabama

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Selma

Alaska

Average price per night: $2,750

Closest city: Homer

Arizona

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Phoenix

Arkansas

Average price per night: $1,416

Closest city: Parthenon

California

Average price per night: $4,750

Closest city: Sacramento

Colorado

Average price per night: $2,702

Closest city: Glenwood Springs

Connecticut

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Torrington

Delaware

Average price per night: $2,000

Closest city: Dewey Beach

Florida

Average price per night: $7,980

Closest city: Miami

Georgia

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Atlanta

Hawaii

Average price per night: $10,775

Closest city: Kona

Idaho

Average price per night: $13,000

Closest city: Idaho Falls

Illinois

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Hamilton

Indiana

Average price per night: $2,200

Closest city: Louisville

Iowa

Average price per night: $1,775

Closest city: Mt. Pleasant

Kansas

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Kansas City

Kentucky

Average price per night: $3,330

Closest city: Louisville

Louisiana

Average price per night: $4,000

Closest city: New Orleans

Maine

Average price per night: $4,275

Closest city: Kennebunkport

Maryland

Average price per night: $2,400

Closest city: St. Michaels

Massachusetts

Average price per night: $3,330

Closest city: Tisbury

Michigan

Average price per night: $3,500

Closest city: New Buffalo

Minnesota

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Minneapolis

Mississippi

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Oxford

Missouri

Average price per night: $2,230

Closest city: Table Rock

Montana

Average price per night: $2,450

Closest city: Virginia City

New Mexico

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Santa Fe

Nebraska

Average price per night: $4,500

Closest city: Scottsbluff

Nevada

Average price per night: $3,417

Closest city: Carson City

New Hampshire

Average price per night: $2,750

Closest city: Hanover

New York

Average price per night: $3,750

Closest city: New York City

North Carolina

Average price per night: $8,000

Closest city: Asheville

New Jersey

Average price per night: $3,500

Closest city: Denville

North Dakota

Average price per night: $851

Closest city: Garrison

Ohio

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Columbus

Oklahoma

Average price per night: $1,500

Closest city: Broken Bow

Oregon

Average price per night: $2,500

Closest city: Coos City

Pennsylvania

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Philadelphia

Rhode Island

Average price per night: $2,500

Closest city: Newport

South Carolina

Average price per night: $1,850

Closest city: Savannah

South Dakota

Average price per night: $1,500

Closest city: Rapid City

Tennessee

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Clarksville

Texas

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Houston

Utah

Average price per night: $6,360

Closest city: Park City

Vermont

Average price per night: $4,000

Closest city: Claremont

Virginia

Average price per night: $2,999

Closest city: Washington

Washington

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Seattle

West Virginia

Average price per night: $246

Closest city: Morgantown

Wisconsin

Average price per night: $4,000

Closest city: Milwaukee

Wyoming

Average price per night: $25,000

Closest city: Rexburg