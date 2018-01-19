When it comes to Airbnb there’s an extraordinary amount of choice available. Even for those luxury customers who are happy to pay top dollar prices, there’s a vast array on offer.
Almost every state has literary hundreds of top tier properties for holidaymakers to rent.
Timeline for Travel
- January 15, 2018
Air pollution solutions: what’s on the market?
- January 11, 2018
At Davos every year the world’s elite pretend to be refugees
To help, Verdict has scanned through literally every single one of these luxury properties to find the most sumptuous stays on Airbnb right across the US. Our findings are based on properties being able to accommodate a minimum of two adults.
We also only selected properties with at least two pictures of their insides; anyone can spruce up the outside of their place, but it takes a real eye for detail to create an opulent interior!
To narrow down the search, we found the three most expensive properties in each state (excluding those which had obviously hiked their prices for events like the Super Bowl) and then chose the most elegant of those properties.
However, it’s worth noting that these properties, while being amongst the most expensive in their respective states, are not necessarily the best. Having spent several hours reading through listings, we’re confident in the knowledge that paying top-tier prices won’t always guarantee the best accomodation on Airbnb. Sometimes properties at a quarter of the price of the below looked just as lavish.
Obviously on Airbnb it pays to shop around. Still, to give you some travel inspiration, here are the most luxurious properties found on Airbnb in every state.
Click on the state to see its most luxurious Airbnb on offer
Alabama
Average price per night: $5,000
Closest city: Selma
Alaska
Average price per night: $2,750
Closest city: Homer
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
Arizona
Average price per night: $10,000
Closest city: Phoenix
Arkansas
Average price per night: $1,416
Closest city: Parthenon
California
Average price per night: $4,750
Closest city: Sacramento
Colorado
Average price per night: $2,702
Closest city: Glenwood Springs
Connecticut
Average price per night: $5,000
Closest city: Torrington
Delaware
Average price per night: $2,000
Closest city: Dewey Beach
Florida
Average price per night: $7,980
Closest city: Miami
Georgia
Average price per night: $3,000
Closest city: Atlanta
Hawaii
Average price per night: $10,775
Closest city: Kona
Idaho
Average price per night: $13,000
Closest city: Idaho Falls
Illinois
Average price per night: $10,000
Closest city: Hamilton
Indiana
Average price per night: $2,200
Closest city: Louisville
Iowa
Average price per night: $1,775
Closest city: Mt. Pleasant
Kansas
Average price per night: $10,000
Closest city: Kansas City
Kentucky
Average price per night: $3,330
Closest city: Louisville
Louisiana
Average price per night: $4,000
Closest city: New Orleans
Maine
Average price per night: $4,275
Closest city: Kennebunkport
Maryland
Average price per night: $2,400
Closest city: St. Michaels
Massachusetts
Average price per night: $3,330
Closest city: Tisbury
Michigan
Average price per night: $3,500
Closest city: New Buffalo
Minnesota
Average price per night: $10,000
Closest city: Minneapolis
Mississippi
Average price per night: $3,000
Closest city: Oxford
Missouri
Average price per night: $2,230
Closest city: Table Rock
Montana
Average price per night: $2,450
Closest city: Virginia City
New Mexico
Average price per night: $3,000
Closest city: Santa Fe
Nebraska
Average price per night: $4,500
Closest city: Scottsbluff
Nevada
Average price per night: $3,417
Closest city: Carson City
New Hampshire
Average price per night: $2,750
Closest city: Hanover
New York
Average price per night: $3,750
Closest city: New York City
North Carolina
Average price per night: $8,000
Closest city: Asheville
New Jersey
Average price per night: $3,500
Closest city: Denville
North Dakota
Average price per night: $851
Closest city: Garrison
Ohio
Average price per night: $5,000
Closest city: Columbus
Oklahoma
Average price per night: $1,500
Closest city: Broken Bow
Oregon
Average price per night: $2,500
Closest city: Coos City
Pennsylvania
Average price per night: $3,000
Closest city: Philadelphia
Rhode Island
Average price per night: $2,500
Closest city: Newport
South Carolina
Average price per night: $1,850
Closest city: Savannah
South Dakota
Average price per night: $1,500
Closest city: Rapid City
Tennessee
Average price per night: $5,000
Closest city: Clarksville
Texas
Average price per night: $5,000
Closest city: Houston
Utah
Average price per night: $6,360
Closest city: Park City
Vermont
Average price per night: $4,000
Closest city: Claremont
Virginia
Average price per night: $2,999
Closest city: Washington
Washington
Average price per night: $3,000
Closest city: Seattle
West Virginia
Average price per night: $246
Closest city: Morgantown
Wisconsin
Average price per night: $4,000
Closest city: Milwaukee
Wyoming
Average price per night: $25,000
Closest city: Rexburg