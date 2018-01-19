Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

When it comes to Airbnb there’s an extraordinary amount of choice available. Even for those luxury customers who are happy to pay top dollar prices, there’s a vast array on offer.

Almost every state has literary hundreds of top tier properties for holidaymakers to rent.

To help, Verdict has scanned through literally every single one of these luxury properties to find the most sumptuous stays on Airbnb right across the US. Our findings are based on properties being able to accommodate a minimum of two adults.

We also only selected properties with at least two pictures of their insides; anyone can spruce up the outside of their place, but it takes a real eye for detail to create an opulent interior!

To narrow down the search, we found the three most expensive properties in each state (excluding those which had obviously hiked their prices for events like the Super Bowl) and then chose the most elegant of those properties.

However, it’s worth noting that these properties, while being amongst the most expensive in their respective states, are not necessarily the best. Having spent several hours reading through listings, we’re confident in the knowledge that paying top-tier prices won’t always guarantee the best accomodation on Airbnb. Sometimes properties at a quarter of the price of the below looked just as lavish.

Obviously on Airbnb it pays to shop around. Still, to give you some travel inspiration, here are the most luxurious properties found on Airbnb in every state.

Click on the state to see its most luxurious Airbnb on offer

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Selma

Average price per night: $2,750

Closest city: Homer

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Phoenix

Average price per night: $1,416

Closest city: Parthenon

Average price per night: $4,750

Closest city: Sacramento

Average price per night: $2,702

Closest city: Glenwood Springs

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Torrington

Average price per night: $2,000

Closest city: Dewey Beach

Average price per night: $7,980

Closest city: Miami

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Atlanta

Average price per night: $10,775

Closest city: Kona

Average price per night: $13,000

Closest city: Idaho Falls

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Hamilton

Average price per night: $2,200

Closest city: Louisville

Average price per night: $1,775

Closest city: Mt. Pleasant

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Kansas City

Average price per night: $3,330

Closest city: Louisville

Average price per night: $4,000

Closest city: New Orleans

Average price per night: $4,275

Closest city: Kennebunkport

Average price per night: $2,400

Closest city: St. Michaels

Average price per night: $3,330

Closest city: Tisbury

Average price per night: $3,500

Closest city: New Buffalo

Average price per night: $10,000

Closest city: Minneapolis

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Oxford

Average price per night: $2,230

Closest city: Table Rock

Average price per night: $2,450

Closest city: Virginia City

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Santa Fe

Average price per night: $4,500

Closest city: Scottsbluff

Average price per night: $3,417

Closest city: Carson City

Average price per night: $2,750

Closest city: Hanover

Average price per night: $3,750

Closest city: New York City

Average price per night: $8,000

Closest city: Asheville

Average price per night: $3,500

Closest city: Denville

Average price per night: $851

Closest city: Garrison

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Columbus

Average price per night: $1,500

Closest city: Broken Bow

Average price per night: $2,500

Closest city: Coos City

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Philadelphia

Average price per night: $2,500

Closest city: Newport

Average price per night: $1,850

Closest city: Savannah

Average price per night: $1,500

Closest city: Rapid City

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Clarksville

Average price per night: $5,000

Closest city: Houston

Average price per night: $6,360

Closest city: Park City

Average price per night: $4,000

Closest city: Claremont

Average price per night: $2,999

Closest city: Washington

Average price per night: $3,000

Closest city: Seattle

Average price per night: $246

Closest city: Morgantown

Average price per night: $4,000

Closest city: Milwaukee

Average price per night: $25,000

Closest city: Rexburg