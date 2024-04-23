ThoughtSpot has patented a method for query generation based on a logical data model with one-to-one joins. The method involves accessing a join graph, modifying it based on one-to-one join indications, generating leaf queries, and invoking a transformed query on the database. This innovation aims to streamline query processing for improved data presentation. GlobalData’s report on ThoughtSpot gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on ThoughtSpot, User behaviour analysis was a key innovation area identified from patents. ThoughtSpot's grant share as of February 2024 was 50%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Query generation based on logical data model with one-to-one joins

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: ThoughtSpot Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928114B2) discloses a method and system for optimizing database queries by accessing a join graph representing tables in a database, selecting a subgraph based on the query, and modifying it to reduce the number of root tables. The method involves generating queries and a query graph to transform the query result efficiently. The system includes a network interface, processor, and memory to execute the instructions for accessing, modifying, and generating queries to obtain the transformed query result.



The patent claims detail various operations for modifying the subgraph, including reversing the direction of directed edges, selecting specific subgraphs for optimization, and merging vertices to streamline the query process. The instructions stored in the memory of the system facilitate these operations, ensuring the efficient transformation of queries based on the join graph structure. Additionally, the patent covers a non-transitory computer-readable storage medium containing instructions for accessing, modifying, and generating queries to optimize database query performance, providing a comprehensive solution for enhancing query processing efficiency in database systems.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on ThoughtSpot, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed