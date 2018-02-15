Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK reports on air pollution levels

The UK’s annual update on air pollution is out this morning.

Running since 1970, the survey breaks down the sources of pollution by sector — road transport, energy industries, manufacturing.

Earlier this month toxic nitrogen dioxide emissions around major ports and sea routes in the UK were found to be four times higher than previously suggested.

Levels of sulphur dioxide, another harmful pollutant, are three times higher.

The British government is currently facing scrutiny and potential legal action from the European Union after failing to curb its air pollution levels.

London Fashion Week begins

London Fashion Week gets underway in the UK capital tonight.

The four-day fashion extravaganza will bring an army of international press, buyers and influencers to London as the world’s leading designers present their Autumn 2018 collections.

London Fashion Week was founded in 1984 in a car park in Kensington but now ranks among annual fashion shows in New York, Milan, and Paris.

Ashley Williams, Molly Goddard, Matty Bovan, and Shrimps are all on the catwalk this year.

The full London Fashion Week schedule can be found here.

Asia gears up for Year of the Dog with mass migration to hometowns

The lunar new year holiday begins in Asia tomorrow with millions of people across the continent boarding trains, planes and cars.

China’s state railway operator reported on Monday that 98.8m people rode trains countrywide during the first 12 days of February, while China’s official Xinhua news agency said more than 1.1m passed through railway stations in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday alone.

This year the annual celebration begins on 16 February and officially ends on 2 March with the Lantern Festival.

During this period families will observe a number of customs and traditions.

According to Chinese astrology, 2018 is the Year of the Dog — which last occurred in 2006.