British MPs arrive in the US to grill tech giants over fake news

UK lawmakers will question US-based tech companies over the phenomenon of fake news on their platforms today.

The hearing will question senior executives about possible Russian meddling in the British elections.

Tech companies including social media giants Facebook and Twitter, and search company Google offered to fly top-ranking executives to London to face the UK parliament’s inquiry into fake news, but the committee of MPs refused the offer and organised an expensive three-day trip to the US instead.

The 11 MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee landed in the US on Tuesday.

This is the first time a House of Commons committee will broadcast a hearing from outside the UK.

As well as tech company executives the committee will hear from academics and those from the US media.

Tony Maddox, vice-president at CNN, Kinsey Wilson, chief executive of the New York Times, and Major Garrett, chief White House correspondent for CBS News, will all give evidence, the BBC reported.

May seeks to reassure UK car makers over Brexit uncertainty

The UK’s prime minister Theresa May, along with chancellor Philip Hammond, will try to reassure leaders of major Japanese firms today when they meet to discuss the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Car makers Nissan, Toyota, and Honda are among Japanese firms which have invested billions of pounds in the country in recent decades.

The car industry has warned that it could take a huge hit if a deal is not done with the EU that will allow it to continue trading as it has up until now.

The meeting comes amid fresh debate among business over Brexit negotiations. There is fierce debate inside May’s government about how closely Britain should remain aligned with the EU and its customs union after Brexit.

NK and SK hold arts and peace concert ahead of Winter Olympics

A joint North and South Korea arts and peace concert will be held today in Gangneung, near the Olympic stadium in Pyeongchang, ahead of tomorrow’sWinter Olympics opening ceremony.

Yesterday it was revealed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s younger sister will make her way to South Korea for the games as relations between the warring countries continue to thaw.

Reports suggest that Kim Yo-jong will be in attendance at the opening ceremony tomorrow. She will be accompanying Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Supreme People’s Assembly, on the trip.