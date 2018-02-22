Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UN votes on Syrian cease-fire

The UN Security Council is expected to vote today on a draft resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to allow deliveries of humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

Around 13 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian aid, of whom 2.9 million live in besieged and hard-to-reach areas.

The Security Council resolution would exempt attacks directed at extremists from the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and the Nusra Front – targets the Syrian government and its Russian allies say they are pursuing.

Russia could veto the draft resolution, however.

The death toll — of both civilians and fighters — in Syria continues to climb.

Almost 300 civilians have been killed since Sunday in Eastern Ghouta including 24 Syrians who died when government planes dropped barrel bombs on the town of Kafr Batna yesterday according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

More than 340,000 people have been killed and millions driven from the homes in the war, which next month enters its eighth year.

UK university lecturers strike

University lecturers at 64 British schools are walking out over a pension dispute today, with the prestigious Oxford and Cambridge both affected.

Picket lines are expected at campuses around the country.

The row is over changes to a pension scheme that is billions of pounds in deficit but the University and College Union argues the proposals would leave a typical lecturer almost £10,000 a year worse off in retirement.

Many university lecturers have taken to Twitter using the hashtag #USSStrike and blogs today to explain why they are striking.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Meanwhile, students are angry they’re missing tuition that now costs them up to £9250 a year with an estimated 575,000 teaching hours will be lost in the current strike action.

Around one million students are expected to be affected.

Theresa May and her cabinet meet to thrash out a firm Brexit position

British prime minister Theresa May and her 11-strong cabinet head to the 16th-century stately home of Chequers this afternoon to finally decide their position on the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The away day will kick off shortly after lunchtime and drag on throughout the afternoon, into the evening and over dinner, before supposedly finishing at around 10pm London time.

May is then expected to lay out their position in a big speech in coming days.

Reports suggest divisions in the cabinet are deep, with the likes of eurosceptic foreign secretary Boris Johnson at logger heads with remainer chancellor Philip Hammond.