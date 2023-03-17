TietoEVRY, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s TietoEVRY Partner Ecosystem Profile, the data and analytics, cloud computing, and IT management categories account for 66% of the total 47 partner engagements, as of December 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

TietoEVRY is a provider of information technology services. The company provides application development and management, end-user services business process services, financial services, business, IoT products, cybersecurity and enterprise applications. It also offers information management, cloud-native services and infrastructure solutions and services. TietoEVRY serves automotive, banking and financial services, construction, education, energy & utilities, healthcare and welfare, public, and telecom industries. The company also offers digital consulting services, software R&D services, data and AI, cloud-based transformation and integration and managed services. It has presence in various geographical regions including Czech Republic, Australia, China, India, Malaysia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, the US, and other regions. TietoEVRY is headquartered in Espoo, North Karelia, Finland.

As depicted in the chart above, TietoEVRY's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 72.3% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 21.3%, according to GlobalData's report.

Government, healthcare, and retail emerged as the top three industry verticals, that TietoEVRY is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 25.7% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with manufacturing leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 7.7%.

The table below covers prominent partners of TietoEVRY based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of TietoEVRY's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

