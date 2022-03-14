TikTok will shake up the music industry with SoundOn platform

Tiktok’s SoundOn music production and distribution platform provides creators with a new way of monetizing their content and further increasing their potential to go viral. It also provides TikTok with a new revenue stream.

Introduced March 9, 2022, in the US, UK, Brazil, and Indonesia, SoundOn will largely benefit existing and aspiring music creators and artists that are part of the TikTok ecosystem. Social media platform TikTok, with over 1 billion monthly active users (MAUs), encapsulates a user base with an incredibly wide spectrum of topic interests, ranging from cat videos, prank videos, self-help videos, music videos, and much more.

How will SoundOn benefit music creators?

SoundOn will offer music creators and artists a new way of monetizing their content in the form of royalties. Up until now, music creators and artists could monetize their content through TikTok’s usual means (such as sponsorships and followers). However, SoundOn offers creators and artists 100% royalties from their content in the first year and 90% in the second year.

Users are able to distribute their content on SoundOn to other music platforms and also via TikTok’s ‘song’ tab that allows users to connect their music to a profile page. This gives music creators and artists the opportunity to build brand awareness and a fan following. SoundOn also provides multiple support tools for creators and artists, such as support from a dedicated SoundOn artist team, audience insight and development, and access to creator marketing for promotional support.

Big move for TikTok

TikTok’s expansion into the music industry is a significant move for the company as it can tap into a large addressable market. Soundcloud, once immensely popular amongst aspiring music artists, is testament that there is a large existing user base and an appetite amongst artists for a platform that can allow them to expand their reach and following.

SoundOn is also sure to dampen rival Facebook Reels’ prospects as it further differentiates itself by offering a music-specific platform that is integrated into TikTok. TikTok’s expansive subscriber base bodes well for the uptake of SoundOn and provides it with revenue opportunities through royalties and new sponsorship prospects.