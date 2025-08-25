TikTok employs a blend of automated systems and human moderators. Credit: Azulblue/Shutterstock.com

TikTok is set to cut hundreds of UK content moderation jobs and move them to other European locations.

The strategic shift is part of a broader reorganisation of TikTok’s global Trust and Safety operations, aiming to streamline processes and concentrate operations in fewer locations worldwide.

The layoffs also come as the video sharing platform invests in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its moderation capabilities.

A TikTok spokesperson, as reported by the BBC, said: “We are continuing a reorganisation that we started last year to strengthen our global operating model for Trust and Safety, which includes concentrating our operations in fewer locations globally.”

However, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) expressed concerns over the move, citing potential risks to both worker and public safety.

CWU National Officer for Tech John Chadfield criticised the decision, emphasising the importance of human moderation.

“TikTok workers have long been sounding the alarm over the real-world costs of cutting human moderation teams in favour of hastily developed, immature AI alternatives,” Chadfield said.

The affected staff are part of TikTok’s Trust and Safety team in London, as well as other locations in Asia.

TikTok employs a blend of automated systems and human moderators, with 85% of rule-breaking posts being removed automatically.

The investment in AI aims to reduce human exposure to distressing content and improve efficiency.

Impacted employees will have the opportunity to apply for other internal roles, receiving priority if they meet the job requirements.

The transition occurs as the UK enforces stricter content regulation via the Online Safety Act, potentially imposing fines of up to 10% of a company’s global turnover for non-compliance.

In July, TikTok introduced new parental controls to enhance user safety.

Despite these measures, the company has faced scrutiny in the UK, including a “major investigation” by the UK data watchdog.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, employs over 2,500 staff in the UK and is transitioning towards AI-driven moderation globally.

According to The Guardian, recent changes include the dismissal of 300 content moderators in the Netherlands and the replacement of 500 employees in Malaysia with AI systems.

Last week, TikTok workers in Germany went on strike over layoffs in the Trust and Safety team.