Generative AI (GenAI) saw widespread adoption in 2023 across text, visual and musical content. Research company GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform analysed influencer discussions on X to reveal key themes within GenAI that are poised to define 2024.

Open-source models and LLM operating systems take centre stage

Influencers foresee 2024 as a revolutionary year for AI, marked by the rise of open-source AI models and large language model (LLM) operating systems, challenging established models like GPT-4.

This shift is expected to democratise access, fostering innovation across sectors and encouraging companies to adopt these technologies for heightened productivity.

However, influencers also highlight the challenges associated with this transition, emphasising the necessity to address ethical concerns and strengthen security measures.

Stringent AI regulations for ethical practices

Influencers emphasise the need for ethical regulations in 2024. The proliferation of open-source AI models and their applications across various sectors brings challenges, including data privacy and cybersecurity risks.

Hence, advocates call for responsible AI use through stringent regulations and guidelines by organisations and governments to mitigate potential risks.

Advancements in AI-generated videos transform entertainment and education

Influencers predict a significant milestone in AI-generated videos in 2024, overcoming the challenge of temporal consistency. This progress leads to longer and more coherent video content, representing a critical evolution in the field.

The transformative change is particularly significant for the entertainment and education industries, offering novel methods for creating and experiencing video content.

GenAI’s expanding role in cloud technology

Influencers anticipate 2024 as a transformative year for the integration of AI and cloud technology, primarily propelled by advancements in generative AI. Key shifts in the tech landscape are observed as businesses, including industry giant ADOBE, navigate the integration of new AI tools amid fluctuating sales.

The emergence of open-source AI and LLM operating systems, challenging dominant models like GPT-4, signifies a move towards more accessible and varied AI applications in numerous sectors, marking a major evolution in technology.

AI-driven security and threats in focus

Influencers suggest that GenAI will play a critical role in enhancing cybersecurity and posing new threats in 2024. This technology is seen as a double-edged sword, capable of fortifying defences against cyber threats while enabling more sophisticated attacks.

Influencers emphasise the need for organisations to prioritise advanced AI tools for robust security, while simultaneously preparing for the complex challenges brought by AI-enhanced cyber threats.