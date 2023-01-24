Enterprise SaaS is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on technology companies. Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.com.

The future of the cloud services industry will be shaped by a range of disruptive themes, with enterprise software as a service (SaaS) being an important theme that will have a meaningful impact throughout the industry.

Cloud computing’s importance has grown significantly in recent years. It has enabled the use of shared information technology (IT) infrastructures and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. Cloud computing provides users with an approach to consuming IT that is significantly more flexible, resource-efficient, and cost-effective compared to traditional IT. Cloud-based IT resources can be delivered privately, for use by one or a specific group of enterprises, or publicly, where IT resources are accessed according to multi-tenancy principles. Hybrid cloud environments, which combine the use of both public and private cloud, are becoming increasingly popular among enterprises that aim to enjoy the benefits of both.

Enterprise SaaS refers to a service provided to large organisations with hundreds to thousands of employees that allows users to access applications over the internet that are managed by a third-party vendor without having to download the software locally (e.g., Salesforce). Companies that provide enterprise SaaS require complex multi-cloud infrastructures to run their businesses.

However, not all companies are equal when it comes to their capabilities and investments in the key themes that matter most to their industry. Understanding how companies are positioned and ranked in the most important themes can be a key leading indicator of their future earnings potential and relative competitive position.

According to GlobalData’s thematic research report Cloud Computing, leading adopters of enterprise SaaS include: Microsoft, Amazon, VMware, Alibaba, IBM and Oracle.

Insights from top ranked companies

Microsoft

Microsoft provides a broad spectrum of services, including cloud-based solutions, solution support, and consulting services. The company is the industry leader in enterprise SaaS. Microsoft’s Azure business is second only to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its comprehensive cloud model, including core development technologies such as mobile, IoT, and serverless. The company is the industry leader in SaaS with Microsoft Office 365 being the world’s most used cloud SaaS for enterprises.

The billions of dollars of annual investment the company has made in Azure are paying off, allowing Microsoft to reposition itself as a cloud-first and mobile-first company. Microsoft has built momentum through key acquisitions and technology partnerships, including Oracle and Docker, recruiting more developers by offering them a broader platform (including IOS and Android) on which to create apps.

VMWare

As one of the largest providers of server virtualisation technology and a major provider of software-defined networking and storage, VMware commands a leading position in the market for on-premises data centre infrastructure, private cloud solutions, and increasingly platforms services based on its upstream Kubernetes containerisation and microservices service mesh technologies. This also gives the company a strategic advantage as a provider of SaaS app management, hybrid, and multi-cloud solutions based on offerings such as VMware Cloud on AWS and Azure VMware Solutions.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing.

