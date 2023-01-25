Robotic process automation is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on IT services companies. Credit: PopTika/Shutterstock.com.

The future of the IT services industry will be shaped by a range of disruptive themes, with robotic process automation being one of the themes that will have a significant impact on IT services companies.

Robotic process automation (RPA) describes Software that can be programmed to perform basic tasks across a range of platforms and applications. Businesses in virtually every industry accelerated their automation efforts during the pandemic. For some, RPA allowed them to reimagine how they work, while others used RPA to ensure business continued as usual. RPA is not a technology for a dystopian future; it is here and has attracted the attention of leaders and executives.

Covid-19 highlighted the necessity of coordinating automation across a business. This has accelerated the development of RPA as companies move away from standalone automation capabilities and offer RPA as part of a broader toolkit of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, allowing for end-to-end automation of more complex business processes. RPA has evolved into intelligent automation, wherein AI and other business process technologies—such as low-code development tools, process mining, intelligent document processing, and business process management (BPM)—are combined with RPA to facilitate enterprise-wide automation initiatives.

However, not all companies are equal when it comes to their capabilities and investments in the key themes that matter most to their industry. Understanding how companies are positioned and ranked in the most important themes can be a key leading indicator of their future earnings potential and relative competitive position.

According to GlobalData’s thematic research report, Robotic Process Automation, leading IT services companies in the RPA sector include: Celonis, ABBYY, UiPath, Software AG, IBM, Kofax, Automation Anywhere, WorkFusion, Nice, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Appian, PEGA, Nintex, Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Cognizant, TCS, Infosys and Wipro.

Insights from top ranked companies

Accenture

Accenture introduced its intelligent automation platform, myWizard, back in 2016, driving an approach to automation that includes several technologies, such as RPA, virtual agents, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), advanced analytics, and other areas of AI. In 2018, Accenture developed an RPA centre of excellence and launched myConcerto, an intelligent integrated platform to expedite digital transformation. myConcerto integrates with myWizard to automate project provisioning with accelerators and preconfigured solutions. Accenture’s SynOps machine-human operating engine, introduced in 2019, is a differentiator. The data and insights-based engine orchestrates how work is allocated between bots and humans. The service provider has partnerships with all major tech vendors, including Microsoft, IBM, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, and UiPath. The company is rapidly expanding its offering of automation talent, leading the way in RPA-related hiring by a wide margin, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

Cognizant

Cognizant provides IT, consulting, and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. In 2021, the company introduced Neuro, an orchestration platform that sits on top of automation tools, such as RPA, AI, process mining, and analytics. It has an extensive ecosystem of partnerships with technology vendors. Cognizant also offers a fully managed RPA service for healthcare, mortgage, and insurance companies through its intelligent automation-focused subsidiary HPA. Other complementary solutions include Leaf Evolutionary AI, an AI platform, BigDecisions, a data analytics platform, and Intelligent Data Works, a set of machine learning accelerators that automate manual tasks.

IBM

IBM has focused on acquisitions and innovations to build a comprehensive automation, AI, and hybrid cloud portfolio. In 2020, IBM acquired RPA software provider WDG Automation. The purchase brought RPA in-house, allowing IBM to bypass third-party partnerships with RPA pure plays that it had previously relied on to fill gaps. In 2021, the company acquired myInvenio, a process mining company, and plans to use its technology to onboard new customers into initial automation solutions.

IBM’s RPA capabilities are consolidated under IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, its intelligent automation software platform. It consists of a broad set of integrated software components, offering a range of AI-powered automation capabilities such as process mining and RPA, content and decision management, intelligent recognition and capture, workflow management, low-code authoring tools, and analytics solutions.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Robotic Process Automation.

Tech Mahindra

Atos

Concentrix

Fujitsu

Amdocs

TietoEVRY

DXC Technology

Kyndryl

CSG Systems

LTI

EPAM Systems

CGI

Genpact

Mphasis

World Wide Technology

Computacenter

Neusoft

Indra Sistemas

Conduent

Sopra Steria