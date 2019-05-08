GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData has used its exclusive theme-based analysis to identify the semiconductor companies best placed to succeed in the future based on their strength in data centres.

According to GlobalData’s latest Semiconductor Sector Scorecard, data centres have been identified by GlobalData as one of the top ten themes that will impact the semiconductor sector over the next two years.

The other nine are: high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), ambient commerce, self-driving cars, industrial internet, gaming, 5G, M&A and geopolitics.

The semiconductor companies given the highest thematic weighting for data centres are Google, Xilinx, Amazon, Micron, SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, TSMC, and Barefoot Networks.

GlobalData’s thematic research team has developed a “thematic engine” which is designed to identify tomorrow’s tech leaders rather than today’s tech incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry, such as data centres. Viewing the world’s data by ‘themes’ makes it easier to make important decisions.

The GlobalData thematic engine spans 15 key technology sectors – from semiconductors to consumer electronics to enterprise software – and covers over 60 themes.

What do data centres mean for the semiconductor sector?

The global growth in demand for computing power, resulting from the need to analyse and process volumes of data that are increasing dramatically, much of it unstructured, flowing from transactional systems, sensors and cameras is, in turn, driving demand for computer memory.

The ability to process this data depends on systems that firstly have the capacity to hold the data they need and secondly have the ability to deliver the data to the CPU quickly. Most data centre CPUs spend over 80% of their time idling, waiting for data to arrive.

Hybrid memory will move much closer to the processor and help tackle storage density and access speed issues. The speed of development also means established players like Intel, Samsung, Micron and Hynix are having to compete in R&D terms against more agile newcomers, especially in silicon photonics, such as Barefoot Networks.

The full universe of 57 semiconductor companies covered by GlobalData’s Semiconductor Sector Scorecard are:

Aixtron Alibaba Alphabet Amazon AMD AMS Analog Devices Apple ASML Holding Baidu Barefoot Networks Broadcom Cambricon Cirrus Logic Cypress Dialog Diodes Graphcore Himax IBM Infineon Intel Marvell Maxim MediaTek Melexis Mellanox Microchip Micron Microsoft Monolithic Power Systems Nanya Tech Nvidia NXP On Semiconductor Qorvo Qualcomm Realtek Semiconductor Renesas Rohm Samsung Electronics Silicon Labs Silicon Motion SK Hynix Skyworks SMIC Softbank STMicroelectronics Teradyne Tesla Texas Instruments Tokyo Electron TSMC UMC Vanguard Xilinx Zeno

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.