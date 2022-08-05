Top tweets: Binance backing Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter – and more

Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict lists five of the top tweets on CEOs in Q2 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 3,370 CEOs tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on CEOs in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Changpeng Zhao’s tweet on Binance backing Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider Binance, shared an article on the company supporting automotive company Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover of the social media platform Twitter. Binance was expected to invest $500m, according to the amended 13-D filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Other venture capital firms involved in the investment included Sequoia which pledged $800m, Fidelity offered up $316m, and a16z allotted $400m, the article detailed.

Furthermore, the total equity commitments listed in the filing amounted to about $5.2bn, the article further noted. Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud, an existing investor, also opted to retain 34.9 million shares, subject to conditions. In April, Elon Musk had agreed to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, with the transaction expected to close this year after approvals from regulators and stakeholders. Musk purchased the platform with $25.5bn of fully committed debt and margin loan financing and an additional $21bn equity commitment.

2. Satya Nadella’s tweet on Microsoft partnering with Epic Games

Satya Nadella, CEO of the technology company Microsoft Corporation, shared an article on the company partnering with gaming company Epic Games to make Fortnite available on supported browser-enabled devices for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) across 26 nations. This builds on the company’s commitment to leverage the cloud to bring more games to more people across more devices, the article detailed. A Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access are the only requirements for playing Fortnite in cloud-supported markets.

Microsoft is planning to bring more free-to-play games for people in the future, starting with Fortnite. The company is thereby working on making gaming accessible to the three billion users worldwide at Xbox, the article highlighted.

We’re partnering with Epic Games to make Fortnite available with Xbox Cloud Gaming, as we build on our commitment to use the power of the cloud to bring great games to more people across more devices. https://t.co/ZFZyHXE3Fo — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 5, 2022

3. Dr. Tom Frieden’s tweet on overseas flights being cancelled due to Covid-19 spikes

Dr. Tom Frieden, an epidemiologist, shared an article on hundreds of international flights being cancelled due to Covid-19 spikes that have led to staff shortages following their giving up regulations requiring both passengers and staff to wear masks during flight. Masking is an easy tool that can help things return to normal without adversely affecting the society, Frieden added. The disruptions have also come as CEOs of major US airlines urged the US administration to roll back a federal regulation mandating the use of masks on airplanes.

Masks, for example, are not mandated on the budget friendly Swiss airline EasyJet since 27 March 2022, the article detailed. The move came after the UK removed all Covid-related travel rules earlier in March. The airline had cancelled 202 of its 3,517 flights scheduled to leave the UK between 28 March and 3 April, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. In comparison, the carrier had cancelled no flights leaving the UK during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, the article noted. As per Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, such flight cancellations had to take place once passengers and airline crew members took off their masks.

After dropping mask mandates, hundreds of flights are being cancelled due to Covid spikes leading to staff shortages.



Masking is a simple, easy tool that can help us get back to activities we miss without the cascading effects on society. https://t.co/HIgBtZ2S0S — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) April 8, 2022

4. Brian Armstrong’s tweet on Coinbase’s layoff amid potential recession

Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, tweeted on the company reducing the size of its team by around 18%. Armstrong tweeted that the broader market downturn meant that companies needed to be mindful about costs as the country headed towards potential recession. He further added that the company had grown quickly in the past two years and had begun to operate less efficiently with the new size. Therefore, it would take some time for it to adjust to the new scale and grow again.

The need to manage costs has become critical in down markets, while targeted resource changes will also help the organisation in increasing its efficiency, Armstrong added.

1/ Today I shared that I've made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team at Coinbase by about 18%. The broader market downturn means that we need to be more mindful of costs as we head into a potential recession. — Brian Armstrong – barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) June 14, 2022

5. Tim Cook’s tweet on Apple’s launch of Apple Business Essentials for small businesses

Tim Cook, CEO of the technology company Apple, shared an article on the company’s announcement of Apple Business Essentials for all small businesses in the US. The new service incorporates iCloud storage, 24/7 Apple support, and device management into flexible subscription plans, the article detailed. The company also announced the New AppleCare+ for Business Essentials options that can be added to any plan. In addition, a two-month free trial would be accessible to all customers, including those using Apple Business Essentials in beta, the article further noted.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing, stated that Apple Business Essentials simplifies device management, storage, support, and repairs for all small businesses. It supports these businesses throughout the device management cycle, right from device setup to device upgrades, while at the same time offering security, backup, storage, and support. The solution begins with simple staff onboarding, allowing small businesses to easily configure, organise, and manage Apple products from anywhere. With the Collections feature, groups of apps are delivered to the staff or teams, and settings are automatically pushed to devices, such as Wi-Fi passwords, virtual private network (VPN) configurations, and others.

We want to help even more small businesses grow, compete, and succeed. We launched Apple Business Essentials to make device management, storage, security, and repairs easier than ever. https://t.co/FjFBghmmLi — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 1, 2022

