Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on IoT in December 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on IoT in December 2019

1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on companies investing in top technologies in 2019

Vala Afshar, an author and digital marketing evangelist, shared an article on the top technology investments being made by companies in 2019. The article details how aggressive companies have been in adopting digital transformation initiatives to derive new business models and transform their legacy systems.

The article examines the technology trends for 2020 and their impact on businesses based on a research conducted among IT leaders, consumers and third-party findings. The research identified approximately 97% of the organisations to have adopted digital transformation technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics.

Top technology investments in 2019: 1. Security

2. Big data analytics

3. Internet of things

4. Multi-cloud strategy

5. #AI, machine learning

6.Blockchain

7. Streaming big data

8. Micro services

9. VR/AR

10. API monetization

11. BaaS

12. Bots

13. Voice https://t.co/HQNX9TY4fb pic.twitter.com/0KxvYqqo36 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 9, 2019

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Retweets: 43

Likes: 74

2. Mike Quindazzi’s tweet on BMW’s self-driving motorcycles

Mike Quindazzi, a business development leader, shared an article on BMW’s launch of the new self-driving motorcycles to boost safety and handling of traditional motorcycles. The new BMW R 1200 GS motorcycles launched by the company feature advanced safety technologies, which can start, accelerate, steer, and also stop without a rider.

The motorcycle features next-generation autonomous mobility technologies, which are expected to improve safety systems for motorcycles in the future.

Username: Mike Quindazzi

Twitter handle: @MikeQuindazzi

Retweets: 88

Likes: 86

3. Kirk Borne’s tweet on emerging technologies impacting industries

Kirk Borne, an astrophysicist and data scientist, tweeted on how emerging technologies are impacting industries today. He shared an article detailing the leading vision and practices of industries. The article further provides an industry-technology matrix to depict how every technology is value-adding to each industry.

Artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain, and augmented and virtual reality were some emerging technologies being adopted by industries including real estate, healthcare, finance and insurance, retail, transport, and more. IoT through its wearable sensors and devices, connected buildings, and smart pills technology dominated many industries including real estate, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, and finance and insurance.

Username: Kirk Borne

Twitter handle: @KirkDBorne

Retweets: 86

Likes: 93

4. Ronald Loon’s tweet on the significance of internet of things

Ronald van Loon, a top influencer of technologies, shared a video on how the internet of things (IoT) will transform many aspects of human life. According to the video, IoT is expected to pervade everything right from smart heating systems that can detect if one is home or not, to refrigerators that can prompt you about the lack or need of products.

IoT, however, comes with its issues such as privacy and security of information. The vast network of connected devices provides more opportunities to hackers to infiltrate and steal private data. The video elaborates on the need to address these security issues as the number of connected devices grow.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 109

Likes: 131

5. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on the world’s smartest chessboard

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared an article on the world’s smartest chessboard called the Square Off for chess enthusiasts. This chessboard uses sensors and magnets to move the chess pieces. The game can also be played remotely from one’s smartphone.

Square Off can be played in several ways, board versus board, app versus app, board versus app, and also against AI. When played board versus app, the board is powered and connected via Bluetooth.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @evankirstel

Retweets: 86

