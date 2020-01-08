Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on IoT in December 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.
The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.
Top tweets on IoT in December 2019
1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on companies investing in top technologies in 2019
Vala Afshar, an author and digital marketing evangelist, shared an article on the top technology investments being made by companies in 2019. The article details how aggressive companies have been in adopting digital transformation initiatives to derive new business models and transform their legacy systems.
The article examines the technology trends for 2020 and their impact on businesses based on a research conducted among IT leaders, consumers and third-party findings. The research identified approximately 97% of the organisations to have adopted digital transformation technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics.
Top technology investments in 2019:
1. Security
2. Big data analytics
3. Internet of things
4. Multi-cloud strategy
5. #AI, machine learning
6.Blockchain
7. Streaming big data
8. Micro services
9. VR/AR
10. API monetization
11. BaaS
12. Bots
13. Voice https://t.co/HQNX9TY4fb pic.twitter.com/0KxvYqqo36
— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 9, 2019
Username: Vala Afshar
Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar
Retweets: 43
Likes: 74
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
2. Mike Quindazzi’s tweet on BMW’s self-driving motorcycles
Mike Quindazzi, a business development leader, shared an article on BMW’s launch of the new self-driving motorcycles to boost safety and handling of traditional motorcycles. The new BMW R 1200 GS motorcycles launched by the company feature advanced safety technologies, which can start, accelerate, steer, and also stop without a rider.
The motorcycle features next-generation autonomous mobility technologies, which are expected to improve safety systems for motorcycles in the future.
BMW #AutonomousDriving motorcycle that aims to make riding safer >>> @BMWMotorrad and @IntEngineering via @MikeQuindazzi >>> #AI #IoT #AutonomousVehicles #MPGVIP #Robotics #4IR pic.twitter.com/udENqVrj0V
— Mike Quindazzi ✨ (@MikeQuindazzi) December 16, 2019
Username: Mike Quindazzi
Twitter handle: @MikeQuindazzi
Retweets: 88
Likes: 86
3. Kirk Borne’s tweet on emerging technologies impacting industries
Kirk Borne, an astrophysicist and data scientist, tweeted on how emerging technologies are impacting industries today. He shared an article detailing the leading vision and practices of industries. The article further provides an industry-technology matrix to depict how every technology is value-adding to each industry.
Artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain, and augmented and virtual reality were some emerging technologies being adopted by industries including real estate, healthcare, finance and insurance, retail, transport, and more. IoT through its wearable sensors and devices, connected buildings, and smart pills technology dominated many industries including real estate, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, and finance and insurance.
How #EmergingTechnologies Are Impacting Industries: https://t.co/x5PPtRuWmM
———————#BigData #DataScience #AI #MachineLearning #IoT #IIoT #Blockchain #DigitalTransformation #fintech #insurtech #HealthTech #Retail #EdTech #Industry40 #4IR #AR #VR pic.twitter.com/sNCpNAKiAm
— Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne) December 15, 2019
Username: Kirk Borne
Twitter handle: @KirkDBorne
Retweets: 86
Likes: 93
4. Ronald Loon’s tweet on the significance of internet of things
Ronald van Loon, a top influencer of technologies, shared a video on how the internet of things (IoT) will transform many aspects of human life. According to the video, IoT is expected to pervade everything right from smart heating systems that can detect if one is home or not, to refrigerators that can prompt you about the lack or need of products.
IoT, however, comes with its issues such as privacy and security of information. The vast network of connected devices provides more opportunities to hackers to infiltrate and steal private data. The video elaborates on the need to address these security issues as the number of connected devices grow.
What is the #InternetofThings?
by @wef#IoT #DigitalTransformation #Automation #SmartCity #Driverless #SmartCars #SmartHome #CyberSecurity #FutureofWork
Cc: @haroldsinnott @simonlporter @stephanenappo @iotforall @steube pic.twitter.com/OzBoOM4HNy
— Ronald van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon) December 30, 2019
Username: Ronald van Loon
Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon
Retweets: 109
Likes: 131
5. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on the world’s smartest chessboard
Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared an article on the world’s smartest chessboard called the Square Off for chess enthusiasts. This chessboard uses sensors and magnets to move the chess pieces. The game can also be played remotely from one’s smartphone.
Square Off can be played in several ways, board versus board, app versus app, board versus app, and also against AI. When played board versus app, the board is powered and connected via Bluetooth.
🤩 This makes me want to play chess again #IoT #gadgets #chess #games pic.twitter.com/HGqej1RIWt
— Evan Kirstel #CES2020 (@evankirstel) December 6, 2019
Username: Evan Kirstel
Twitter handle: @evankirstel
Retweets: 86
Likes: 153
Download the full report from
View full report
GlobalData's Report Store
GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.
Free download worth over $5000Download our 2019 Technology, Media and Telecoms Predictions Report
In this report, we look at the 30 big tech themes for 2019, identifying winners and losers for each theme. This report will impact all industries helping:
- CEOs/Senior Staff: in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape
- Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TM