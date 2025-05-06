UN Tourism has estimated that international tourism has completely recovered to its pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, many destinations across the world have seen an increased number of tourists visiting in 2024 compared to 2019 numbers. It is estimated that around 1.4 billion international tourists were recorded around the world in 2024. This increased by 11% compared to the 2023 numbers.

With increased numbers of tourists and potential oversaturation in certain locations, some countries have introduced tourist or city taxes to protect destinations from overtourism. The taxes also work to deter day trippers and help to combat environmental degradation.

City tourism taxes to deter day trippers

Primarily, city taxes are seen across European countries as a surcharge added to hotel or accommodation bills. Across Europe, countries like Spain and Italy have introduced payments to enter some of their most popular destinations. In Barcelona, a fee of around €9 ($10.22) per day is used to fund city development projects.

In Venice, city taxes vary depending on what season you are seeking to travel to the canal-lined city. Prices are between €1 and €5 per person per night. The tax in Venice aims to tackle overtourism and dissuade people from visiting the city on day trips. In its first trial year of 2024, Venice made €2.4m. However, tourist numbers did not seem to dwindle.

Similar initiatives are coming into force across cities in the UK. Manchester was the first UK city to introduce a tourist tax in 2023. In its first year, £2.8m was raised with a £1 per room per night fee (equal to $1.34). Hoteliers in Liverpool voted in favour of introducing a similar tourist tax of £2 a day. It is estimated that this levy would raise £9.2m in two years, which can be put towards the city’s visitor economy. Liverpool’s tax is set to come into force in June 2025.

Preserving the environment and heritage through taxation

In 1974, one of the first tourism taxes was introduced in Bhutan, which asked for a sum of money upfront from tourists to enter the country. This tax was called the “Daily Sustainable Development Fee” and currently stands at $100 a night per person after being halved from $200 in 2023. The fee puts funds towards environmental protection, cultural preservation, and social programs.

In Kyoto, similar preservation taxes were put in place after increased tourist numbers threatened the geisha and temple districts of the city. Kyoto has implemented lodging taxes that go towards the maintenance of historical sites and the improvement of infrastructure. Kyoto has also begun promoting travel to lesser-known Japanese cities like Takayama to help advocate for tourism that aligns with cultural values.

In May 2025, Hawai’i announced that it is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind legislation that will increase taxes on lodgings on the island to raise money for environmental protection and strengthen natural disaster defences. Governor Josh Green is calling this a “green fee” which will see a 0.75% levy on existing hotel rooms and home rentals, as well as an 11% tax on cruise ships coming to the island.

It is hoped that the new taxes will raise almost $100m each year for the island to use for projects like replenishing sand on eroding beaches, improving home safety for hurricanes, and clearing flammable grass to limit the impacts of wildfires.

So far, most tourists have not been put off by tourist taxes. However, it is something to consider when planning your next travels.

Increased plans across the Balearic Islands from this summer to control tourism will see Sustainable Tourism Taxes rise across high seasons on islands like Ibiza and Mallorca. It could set some tourists back, an extra £70 per fortnight, especially on cruise ships or car hires. But is worth remembering that the money will be used to fund worthwhile climate and heritage preservations.