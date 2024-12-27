India’s Trident Techlabs, through its subsidiary Techlabs Semiconductor, has signed a letter of intent to acquire a 60% stake in Sivaltech Group.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Sivaltech, which includes entities based in the US and India, specialises in semiconductor design and related technologies.
This acquisition aligns with Techlabs’ strategy to strengthen its presence in the semiconductor services market.
Techlabs Semiconductor and Sivaltech will focus on semiconductor design services, packaging solutions, testing and verification, process optimisation, and end-to-end design services.
Trident said by leveraging the strengths of both companies, the goal is to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem in India, supporting local design and manufacturing, as well as reducing reliance on foreign providers.
This acquisition is expected to enable both companies to address a broader customer base globally, particularly in the US, and develop a “strong” talent pool in semiconductor technology.
Furthermore, the integration is anticipated to accelerate the development of advanced semiconductor solutions and drive innovation across industries such as defence, automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and security.
The deal is anticipated to be completed within 90 days from the agreement date, pending successful due diligence.
It is subject to necessary consents and approvals from relevant parties, regulators, and authorities.
Trident Techlabs CEO Sukesh C Naithani source: “Our combined strengths will provide design capabilities, enhance R&D initiatives and foster cutting‐edge solutions for both domestic and global markets.
“We are excited as this collaboration enhances our commitment to providing cutting‐edge semiconductor solutions, strengthens our position in the domestic and global market and supports the growing demand for advanced technologies.”
Sivaltech group Founder Vanesh Reddy and CEO Jimmy Pak added: “We believe that the synergies created through this partnership between Sivaltech and Techlabs will serve as a testament to the power of collaboration to achieve collective greatness together.”
In November, Tessolve, another Indian chip company, acquired German semiconductor chip design firm Dream Chip Technologies for Rs4bn ($47.4m).