Tripwire, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData's Tripwire Partner Ecosystem Profile, the security, cloud computing, and IT management categories account for 62.1% of the total 184 partner engagements, as of October 2022.

Tripwire is a provider advance compliance, threat, and security solutions. The companys Tripwire Enterprise product detects threats in real-time and offers remediation management services while its File Integrity Monitoring separates low-risk changes from high-risk ones. IP360 offers measures to minimize assets vulnerability. Connect, a security configuration tool, translates data into business intelligence and Log Center understands and shares suspicious incidents across departments. The companys key partners include CISCO, FireEye, Anfield Group, Archer Security Group, GarrettCom, Nova Tech, and RedSeal. The clients are Atlantic Credit and Finance, AMR Research, ARIA, Aurora Health Care, Bank AlJazira, Capital One, Chevron, Kohler, Roche, FedEx and General Mills. Tripwire is headquartered in Portland, the US.

As depicted in the chart above, Tripwire's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 48.9% of their overall partner engagements, followed by South & Central America with a share of 14.7%, according to GlobalData's report.

Government, healthcare, and financial markets emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Tripwire is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 22.1% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with manufacturing leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 6.2%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Tripwire based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Tripwire's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

