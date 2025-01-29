Greenland, with a population of almost 57,000 residents, is in the spotlight after President Trump’s return to the White House.
Trump recently had a fiery 45-minute phone call with Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, in which he expressed his intention to take over Greenland and pushed Denmark into “crisis mode”.
Denmark, the European Union, and NATO have chosen not to entertain Trump publicly. Trump’s Administration views Greenland as an essential part of a wider geopolitical strategy to increase the US’ land size and military advantage—and to ensure that Russia, China, or any other “Arctic” nation has no claim to the land.
Greenland wants independence
Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, in a New Year address, reiterated his desire for further autonomy, away from the supposed shackles of Danish colonial rule. The island was a Danish colony until 1953 but is now self-governing. In 2009, Greenlanders achieved the right to claim independence through a vote. Frederiksen says that Greenland’s desire for independence is “legitimate” and “understandable.”
In efforts to deter Greenland from seeking independence, Denmark has reportedly increased the island’s military spending, and the Danish royal family has launched a coat of arms featuring the island’s symbol—the polar bear. Greenlanders currently receive various subsidies, military support, and healthcare from Denmark.
Why is everyone interested in Greenland?
Greenland’s location provides the biggest advantage in the Arctic region. The island has been instrumental for the US throughout the majority of the 21st century, including World War II and the Cold War.
Through a defence pact signed in 1941, the US gained extensive rights to military bases in Greenland in exchange for protection for Denmark against Germany. Greenland also played a pivotal role in helping the US in the nuclear arms race, as they were able to test long-range missiles and bombers.
Aside from its military advantage, the island possesses a wealth of raw materials such as dysprosium, neodymium, europium, and yttrium—critical materials for AI hardware, quantum computing technologies, renewable energy systems, and advanced defence equipment.
Additionally, according to a 2007 US Geological Survey, Greenland has approximately 32 billion barrels of oil and gas.
The Arctic island is currently experiencing the effects of the climate crisis as some of the ice across the Arctic region melts away, opening previously unseen water channels—Canada’s Northwest Passage and Russia’s Northern Sea Route are now visible. These shipping routes will be essential for all major trading countries as they could reduce shipping times by 30-50% between Asia, Europe, and North America—a key incentive for China.
This is not the first time the US has made an offer
The US’ first desire to purchase the island arose during President Woodrow Wilson’s administration from 1913 to 1921, to bolster the country’s Arctic stronghold since the purchase of Alaska from Russia under President Johnson in 1867—a deal worth $7.2 million (more than $150 million in 2025).
According to The Times, in 1946, the US supposedly offered Denmark 100 gold bars for the autonomous territory, which was meant to be kept a secret. It was later revealed in a Danish newspaper that some kind of deal was proposed to cancel Denmark’s $70 million US debt.
Tom Høyem, Denmark’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, believes that the US does not have natural rights over Greenland, as President Wilson signed a letter stating that Greenland “is and will forever be Danish” and that the US would not pursue a purchase.
What next for Trump and Greenland?
It is unclear what could happen with Greenland, as President Trump has publicly stated that military action is on the table, sparking an uproar across the NATO community, which Denmark has been a member of since 1949.
Greenland wants independence from Denmark, but this leaves Greenlanders in a precarious situation, as they receive subsidies and grants from Denmark, and the island is not technically considered part of the EU.
If annexed from Denmark, Greenland would likely struggle economically unless it had some kind of free association with the US, similar to the Pacific States or the Marshall Islands. This kind of arrangement is what Prime Minister Múte Egede would prefer, rather than the US purchasing the territory.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council President, António Costa, have not made public statements regarding Trump’s threats against Denmark.
Moving forward, the situation needs to be closely monitored by all NATO members and Arctic countries, as Trump is putting significant pressure on Denmark to concede.
