President Trump has proposed 100% tariffs on Taiwanese semiconductors. Credit: Shutterstock

On 1 February, US President Trump acted upon his promise to impose trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China despite hopes that the US would not dismantle free trade relationships with some of its closest international trading partners.

The realised tariff threats only strengthen the possibility that Trump may also act upon his 27 January proposal to impose up to 100% tariffs on Taiwanese made semiconductors.

Tariffs intended to drive Taiwanese semiconductor companies to the US are, instead, likely to instigate a cross border trade war that could drive up the cost of semiconductors for US technology companies.

According to a study by the US International Trade Commission on US exposure to the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, 44.2% of US logic chip imports and 24.4% of memory chip imports come from Taiwan. The study estimates that any form of semiconductor manufacturing disruption in Taiwan (which may include tariffs) could raise US chip prices by up to 59%.

Advanced chips are crucial to the production of goods ranging from computers, mobile phones and cars to the development of emerging technology such as AI, robotics and quantum computing.

One of Trump’s first executive orders that revoked the Biden era US CHIPS Act, a $450bn investment plan for onshoring semiconductor manufacturing, was a prelude to disruption of an already precarious global chip supply chain.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

If the Trump administration does, indeed, impose 100% tariffs on Taiwanese chips – essentially a tariff on Taiwan’s Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) which produces 95% of the world’s advanced chips, then it will certainly have adverse consequences, including for US consumers, according to GlobalData Strategic Intelligence principal analyst Isabel Al-Dhahir.

Apple is highly dependent on TSMC and comprises 25% of TSMC’s revenue. NVIDIA is TSMC’s second-largest customer accounting for up to 11% of TSMC revenue, noted Al-Dhahir.

“However, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has a close relationship with Trump so maybe there will be some backdoor negotiation there,” said Al-Dhahir referring to the Silicon Valley tech community’s newly found favour with the Trump administration.

As the Big Tech leaders of Silicon Valley publicly pledge allegiance to Trump, large US corporations will not be the beneficiaries of tariffs imposed on Taiwan.

Apple, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel and NVIDIA, among others, make up around 65 percent of global demand for fabless semiconductor manufacturing. Increased tariffs on Taiwanese chips into the US would significantly increase their cost and may prompt US companies dependent on Taiwanese semiconductors to move outside of the US.

Another way Trump’s Taiwan tariff plan may misfire, is that Taiwanese companies could circumvent the penalties by moving operations to locations like Malaysia and Vietnam, for example, both emerging as alternative semiconductor production hubs.

US tries to domesticate chip supply

Since 2020, TSMC has announced $65bn of investment in three semiconductor fabs in the US state of Arizona, representing the largest foreign direct investment project in US history.

According to TSMC, the first Arizona fab is on track to begin production leveraging 4nm technology in first half of 2025. The second fab will produce the world’s most advanced 2nm process technology with next generation nanosheet transistors in addition to the previously announced 3nm technology, with production beginning in 2028.

And a third fab was announced in 2024 bringing the total number of jobs created to approximately 6,000 – and more than 20,000 unique construction jobs, as well as tens of thousands of indirect supplier jobs.

While TSMC has encountered problems with its US workforce as it expands its operations to the US, the company continues to build out its fab capacity in Arizona. “This could encourage greater chip production directly within the US as a means of avoiding tariffs but still, it would be a Taiwanese success more than a US one,” said Al-Dhahir.

Intel’s quarterly results were released on 30th January to, “an unsurprisingly lacklustre performance and they are halting the Falcon Shores AI GPU because it’s not going to plan, leaving only the struggling Gaudi processor as their AI offering,” said Al-Dhahir.

While TSMC builds its US chip manufacturing capacity, there is still no ready alternative within the US to replace TSMC, noted Signum Intel’s CEO and founder Mike Orme.

“The bulk of advanced foundried chips will still have to come from Taiwan as

TSMC’s Arizona plant is still not running at full throttle and is not making anything sub-4nm anyway,” said Orme who notes that even when the Arizona fab is up to full speed, it will only be able to supply a small fraction of total US demand.

“Trump will be hoping that whopping tariffs will ensure that TSMC gets on with its plans to build a further US plant and supply the likes of Apple and Nvidia with 3nm chips and below directly from the US plant,” said Orme adding: “Not something it wants to do. It’s In the US under duress.”

Whatever the outcome of trade tariffs on Taiwanese chips, if the free trade experiment of the last thirty years is indeed over, then the global chip supply chain will not be immune to its repercussions.