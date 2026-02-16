The TTA seeks to address challenges arising from rapid technological developments. Credit: metamorworks/ Shutterstock.com.

Fifteen technology companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America have formed the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA), announcing the initiative at the Munich Security Conference on 13 February 2026.

The participating firms intend to establish cross-border collaboration based on a consistent set of operating principles for technology infrastructure, including connectivity, cloud services, semiconductors, software and artificial intelligence (AI).

The founding members include Anthropic, AWS, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Hanwha, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Nokia, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab and SAP. The companies have agreed to five core principles: transparent governance and ethical conduct; operational transparency and independent assessment; supply chain security oversight; promotion of open digital ecosystems; and adherence to legal requirements for data protection.

These companies will implement measures to ensure secure design and management of technology throughout its lifecycle and require suppliers to meet strict security standards.

Anthropic external affairs head Sarah Heck said: “Anthropic is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance and to support American AI leadership and advance common principles for trusted AI alongside like-minded partners.”

Amazon chief global affairs and legal officer David Zapolsky said: “In an era of rapid technological change, collaboration between like-minded industry peers is essential to promote customer trust and realise the full benefit of technology on the economy and society. We are joining the Trusted Tech Alliance to reinforce our continued commitment to provide customers with trusted, secure, and resilient technology.”

The TTA seeks to address challenges arising from rapid technological developments and concerns over digital technologies’ potential impacts on individuals and societies.

By uniting around shared commitments to transparency and reliability, the group aims to support broader public trust in technology.

Google Cloud Government Affairs and Public Policy vice president Marcus Jadotte said: “Through the Trusted Tech Alliance, we aim to champion the principles we already adhere to: Promoting customer choice and providing a portfolio of solutions, enabled by technical controls and local partnerships, to meet strict sovereignty requirements and regional standards.”

Companies involved in the alliance will work with governments and clients to promote responsible use of emerging technologies.

According to the group’s statement, membership remains open to additional global providers committed to these practices.

The TTA states it intends to contribute towards national and international efforts focused on enhancing technological resilience and competitiveness.