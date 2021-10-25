Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s biggest chipmaker, said it will supply data requested by the US government by November 8. Earlier this month, the company expressed concerns about the demand, saying that TSMC would not disclose “sensitive information, especially related to our customers”.

Last month, the US Commerce Department told major international semiconductor firms to submit supply chain details, including inventory data, to help ease the global chip shortage.

“The (request for information) is voluntary, but this information is crucial to addressing concerns about transparency in the supply chain. Whether or not we have to use compulsory measures depends on how many companies engage and the quality of the data shared,” a Commerce Department spokesperson told Reuters.

Despite initial reluctance, TSMC has now agreed to provide the requested information before the deadline, Taiwanese newspaper China Times reported.

“TSMC has been actively supporting and working with all stakeholders to overcome the global semiconductor supply challenge,” the company told Reuters.

“Looking forward, to increase the demand visibility in this complex supply chain should be the path to avoid such shortages from happening in the future. We have been a strong partner in this effort and will continue taking actions to address this challenge,” the statement said.

The US government said earlier that chip producers including Intel, Infineon, and SK Hynix had agreed to supply information and help resolve the shortages.

TSMC’s chairman, Mark Liu, recently flagged that the global chip shortage has been exacerbated by hoarding, though he did not name any businesses that might be responsible.