Credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Streaming giant Twitch has peddled back on its controversial advertising rules after a backlash from streamers and viewers.

Earlier this week Twitch released a new set of rules that dictated the ways streamers could display advertisements on the platform – taking a massive effect on the way they could earn money on the site.

The new rules, which were reportedly not discussed with ambassadors beforehand, banned the use of popular advertising methods on Twitch including “burned-in” video, audio and display.

Twitch also stated that logos can only fill 3% of the screen size.

Streamers on the platform claim they desperately need outside advertisements and sponsorships to be able to operate. Twitch pays its content creators 50% of the money collected – comparable to a 70-30 split on platforms like YouTube.

Thousands spoke out against the new rules online, with many creators and viewers saying they had been left “furious” by updates to the policy.

Hey all, this is a terrible idea. Not only does it hurt alternative revenue streams while being on the platform but demotes personal advertising to our Twitch audiences.@TwitchSupport @Twitch please reevaluate this. https://t.co/ABBlUHiK81 — FinallyRJ ➡️ The Next Adventure (@FinallyRJ) June 6, 2023

Charity events on the platform were also extremely worried by the new rules, as they rely heavily on donation requests that fill the screen as much as possible.

The mass outcry led Twitch to U-turn on its new rule book, claiming that it would need to republish the policies to provide greater clarity.

“Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming,” Twitch said in a statement.

Adding: “These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately. Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income.”

Although the U-turn has been welcomed, many streamers have already left the platform to go to rival platforms – and those that have stayed are still demanding clarity.

It sounds good but the paragraph 11 is still there… Any plans to remove it? pic.twitter.com/juIenuq26Q — Restream (@Restreamio) June 7, 2023

Some users highlighted that some questionable rules had been left published on Twitch’s site. Including the ban of simulcasting – which stops creators from being live on multiple platforms at once while broadcasting on Twitch.

For now, creators and users are waiting on further explanation on what is allowed to go down on the platform, while many have already moved on.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.