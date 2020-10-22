Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on or by CEOs in Q3 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on CEOs in Q3 2020

1. Elon Musk’s tweet on Giga Berlin

Elon Musk, founder, chairman and CEO of Tesla, a clean energy and electric vehicle company, tweeted on an article on the company’ new plant, Giga Berlin, being developed in Germany. The new plant is set to begin production by July 2021 and is expected to dominate domestic automakers such as Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW.

Musk tweeted that Tesla is trying to support sustainable energy and that the company is willing to license software and provide powertrains and batteries to competitors.

Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries. We’re just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2020

Username: Elon Musk

Twitter handle: @elonmusk

Retweets: 2,979

Likes: 33,312

2. Tim Cook’s tweet on Apple online store

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, a technology company, shared the news on the company’s online store launch in India. The online store will provide support to customers across India apart from financing options and trade-in programmes.

The store provides advice, guidance, and new products information to customers, both in English and Hindi. Specialist teams from the company will offer help to online customers from custom configuring Mac to setting up new devices.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Username: Tim Cook

Twitter handle: @tim_cook

Retweets: 4,730

Likes: 22,942

3. Sundar Pichai’s tweet on Google’s climate action plans

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, a technology company, shared an article on how Google is building a carbon-free future. Google was one of the first companies to become carbon neutral and meet its annual electricity consumption with renewable energy by 2017.

Google is now aiming to run data centres and campuses worldwide on renewable energy 24/7 by 2030 and create approximately 20,000 jobs in green energy by 2025. The company has also announced the removal of its entire carbon legacy by procuring carbon offsets and achieve 5GW in carbon-free energy investments.

In addition, Google is aiming to reduce one gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions annually by enabling cities to track emissions through the Google Environmental Insights Explorer.

As of today, Google is the 1st major company to eliminate our entire carbon legacy, including before we became carbon neutral in 2007. We’re also proud that by 2030, we aim to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in our data centers & campuses worldwide. https://t.co/j9HlkWrB2X — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 14, 2020

Username: Sundar Pichai

Twitter handle: @sundarpichai

Retweets: 1,966

Likes: 13,839

4. Jack Dorsey’s tweet on Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, a payments company, tweeted on how Square’s Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) enhances existing technologies without the threat of patent litigation, which is restricting mass adoption and innovation of cryptocurrencies.

COPA uses a dual approach to deal with patent lockup. Firstly, each member of COPA assures to not use their crypto patents against each other, except for defence. Secondly, COPA creates shared patent library to form collective shield of patents where every member in the community even a small company can use the patent to defend against patent aggressors.

Square is putting all of our crypto patents into a new non-profit org we’re calling the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, which will maintain a shared patent library to help the crypto community defend against patent aggressors and trolls. Join us! #bitcoinhttps://t.co/I9VopgtMz9 — jack (@jack) September 10, 2020

Username: Jack Dorsey

Twitter handle: @jack

Retweets: 1,920

Likes: 10,558

5. Anand Mahindra’s tweet on new precision potato planter equipment

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, shared an article on new equipment introduced by the company for potato planting. The PlantingMaster Potato + was developed by Mahindra and Dewulf, an agricultural machines manufacturer, to generate higher yields with higher quality.

Mahindra partnered with farmers to introduce the new equipment in the state of Punjab, India. The farmers reported 20%-25% higher yields by using the equipment compared to traditional methods, the article added.

The mission? To make agriculture an even stronger force behind India’s Rise… https://t.co/7B0UaLnib1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2020

Username: Anand Mahindra

Twitter handle: @anandmahindra

Retweets: 708

Likes: 7,334

6. Peter Beck’s tweet on CAPSTONE mission

Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, an aviation and aerospace manufacturer, tweeted on the company’s contribution towards NASA’s Artemis programme.

The company will launch a 55-pound Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) in 2021 to evaluate lunar navigation techniques for the Gateway mini-space station, which is part of the Artemis programme.

We’re proud to be supporting @NASA’s Artemis program by launching the CAPSTONE mission to lunar orbit next year. It’s exciting and humbling to be part of a diverse team of people, nations, and organizations all contributing to the future of space exploration. https://t.co/mUGp2e8C4j — Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) July 15, 2020

Username: Peter Beck

Twitter handle: @Peter_J_Beck

Retweets: 160

Likes: 2,225

7. Tim Sweeney’s tweet on xCloud game streaming services

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, shared an article on Microsoft xCloud game streaming service going live in 22 countries. The service can be availed by Android phone and tablet users, except for Apple users.

xCloud can provide more than 150 titles such as Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Untitled Goose Game and Destiny 2. It also allows multiplayer and cross-play with PC players and supports cloud enabling players to resume the game played on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Great news for Android owners tomorrow! Sadly this is another great gaming experience Apple is blocking from iPhone and iPad.https://t.co/mFvbMR8O72 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 14, 2020

Username: Tim Sweeney

Twitter handle: @TimSweeneyEpic

Retweets: 213

Likes: 2,036

8. Satya Nadella’s tweet on Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, a technology company, shared an article on the new Surface Duo smartphone. The new device is powered by Microsoft 365 and Android mobile apps. It can work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless networks.

The device features a 360-degree hinge enabling users to operate two screens individually or together as one screen. The design helps to increase productivity in multi device world and easily fits in the pocket, the article highlighted.

With Surface Duo, we’re unlocking the power of two screens and bringing together the best of Microsoft 365 and Android to help people be more productive in a multi-sense, multi-device world. https://t.co/Jh5Cmb76zU — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 12, 2020

Username: Satya Nadella

Twitter handle: @satyanadella

Retweets: 257

Likes: 1,694

9. Max Levchin’s tweet on Affirm’s partnership with Shopify

Max Levchin, co-founder and CEO of Affirm, a financial services company, tweeted on the collaboration with Shopify to power shop and pay instalments in the US.

The partnership will enable Shopify eligible merchants in the US to avail Affirms’ buy now and pay later financing option. The two companies will test the solution over the next few months and make it available to eligible merchants in the US.

I’m excited (and humbled) to announce a monumental moment for @Affirm: we are partnering with @Shopify to exclusively power Shop Pay Installments in the U.S. (1/3) — Max Levchin (@mlevchin) July 22, 2020

Username: Max Levchin

Twitter handle: @mlevchin

Retweets: 161

Likes:1,588

10. Stéphane Richard’s tweet on Google Cloud and Orange partnership

Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange, a telecommunication company, tweeted on a strategic partnership between Orange and Google Cloud. Google will provide data, AI, and edge computing services to enhance efficiency across Orange’s operations as well as customer services.

The partnership supports Orange’s business service portfolio and enhances Google Cloud’s presence in Europe.

Thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with @Google on #AI, #Data & #Edgecomputing, combining unique & complementary assets & opening up business opportunities for both companies. Looking forward to working with @sundarpichai to foster @orange & its customers digitization pic.twitter.com/fL0kibLLkR — Stéphane Richard (@srichard) July 28, 2020

Username: Stéphane Richard

Twitter handle: @srichard

Retweets: 298

Likes: 617