Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on blockchain and digital assets in August 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on blockchain in August 2020

1. Brad Garlinghouse’s tweet on MicroStrategy’s plans to diversify into digital assets

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs, a financial technology company, shared an article on the acquisition of 21,454 Bitcoin for $250m by MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company, under a capital allocation strategy.

According to the company, investing in Bitcoin can provide a hedge against inflation and higher returns compared to other investments as it has a finite supply of 21 million, unlike fiat currency. Garlinghouse noted that the investment in digital assets is a first for a publically traded company but will not be the last.

As I was saying… crypto shines like gold. @microstrategy's move to diversify in favor of digital assets is bold – and brilliant! One of the first companies to do so, but they certainly won't be the last. https://t.co/2RFS4FZEQH https://t.co/J5szoLnTfT — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 11, 2020

Username: Brad Garlinghouse

Twitter handle: @bgarlinghouse

Retweets: 494

Likes: 1,574

2. Barry Silbert’s tweet on increasing demand for Grayscale Investments’ products

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, a digital assets investing firm, tweeted on the increase in investment in cryptocurrency products of Grayscale Investments, a cryptocurrency asset management firm. The popularity of Grayscale’s products including Ether, Stablecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin increased during the second quarter.

Grayscale received $900m in investments in the second quarter and a total of $1.4bn in the first half of 2020. The increase in demand is mostly from institutions for both coins and other digital assets and is driven by the decentralised finance sector, the article noted.

Interest in Grayscale Crypto Products Not Easing Up, Not Just BTC Now via @cointelegraph https://t.co/6eq91DVeJx — Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert) August 13, 2020

Username: Barry Silbert

Twitter handle: @barrysilbert

Retweets: 46

Likes: 180

3. Pierre Rochard’s tweet on Bitcoin being the monetary standard of crypto

Pierre Rochard, a Bitcoin strategist at Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange company, tweeted on Bitcoin. He noted that Bitcoin serves as the reserve currency and monetary standard of crypto. It is the medium of exchange and unit of account for cryptocurrencies, he added.

Rochard further noted that people dealing with cryptocurrencies usually hold some Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is the reserve currency of crypto, it is crypto's monetary standard: store of value, medium of exchange, and unit of account. Almost everyone in crypto holds some $BTC. https://t.co/hUuHzNTbJo — PierreRochard.com (@pierre_rochard) August 12, 2020

Username: Pierre Rochard

Twitter handle: @pierre_rochard

Retweets: 23

Likes: 117

4. Michael Arrington’s tweet on combining Ripple and SWIFT on one platform

Michael Arrington, co-founder of CrunchFund, shared an article on payment solutions and consulting firm IBIS Management Associates’ announcement on enabling customers to connect to the RippleNet payment network through its SWISSRoute service, a cloud-service solution.

The combination will allow users to access multiple financial institutions on one platform including both modern and traditional financial systems. It will help in engaging hundreds of clients and settle cross border payments in a secure and transparent manner.

Swiss banking giant unites Ripple and SWIFT on one platform – Crypto News Flash https://t.co/x5auj33mxU — Michael Arrington (@arrington) August 7, 2020

Username: Michael Arrington

Twitter handle: @arrington

Retweets: 15

Likes: 82

5. Joshuwa Roomsburg’s tweet on new decentralised finance protocol RMPL

Joshuwa Roomsburg, founder and CEO of ChainLeak.com, tweeted on the decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol named RMPL, which features an elastic supply model. RMPL is designed using randomised rebase to solve market manipulation and bots exploitation, which leads to fluctuation in token supply and not the price.

When the price is above target price, circulation of RMPL will be increased and vice versa. The holder of coins owns a part of the network and the value of their holdings increases as market cap rises.

Username: Joshuwa Roomsburg

Twitter handle: @JoshRoomsburg

Retweets: 38

Likes: 78

6. Jameson Lopp’s tweet on Bitcoin Core

Jameson Lopp, a professional cypherpunk, tweeted on Bitcoin Core, an open source software that detects the blockchain with valid transactions. He noted that the software is often detected as malicious or potentially unwanted programmes (PUP) as some of its data matches fingerprints of malware placed by hackers.

Lopp noted that BitcoinIsSafe.com was introduced to help in reporting false positives. The site tracks the detection rate of Bitcoin clients on VirusTotal, an online service that helps in detecting viruses and other malware.

Bitcoin software has had a tenuous relationship with antivirus vendors for years, ever since pranksters put bits of data in the blockchain that match fingerprints of malware.https://t.co/cwRkeP1LPw will help coordinate the reporting of false positives! H/T @coinforensics — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) August 19, 2020

Username: Jameson Lopp

Twitter handle: @lopp

Retweets: 18

Likes: 64

7. Dan Morehead’s tweet on growth in blockchain payments industry

Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, an investment firm, shared an article on growth in the blockchain payments industry during crisis. The growth is attributed to the development of new DeFi protocols that have increased the demand for Stablecoins and other digital assets, according to the article.

The article noted that individuals and businesses are seeking blockchain-based payments due to their low cost, speed and accessibility.

#Bitcoin is coming of age in the crisis. The blockchain payments sector has more than doubled this year, for the simple fact that blockchain is useful. More on this here: https://t.co/sS78E9hxp5 pic.twitter.com/L9sNC7L4rZ — Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) August 7, 2020

Username: Dan Morehead

Twitter handle: @dan_pantera

Retweets: 22

Likes: 58

8. Neeraj K. Agrawal’s tweet on new AI platform for cryptocurrency market

Neeraj K. Agrawal, Director of Communications at Coin Center, a cryptocurrency policy developer, shared an article on Capital One, a diversified banking company, filing a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The AI-based platform predicts the trends in the cryptocurrencies market by sorting and analysing the crypto related data from various platforms such as Telegram, Reddit, Twitter and regulatory headlines against historical trends.

Capital One filed a patent for an AI brain that feeds specifically on cryptocurrency twitter, telegram, reddit, etc. If it ever gets loose we are all doomed https://t.co/i5CI2fWkdG — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) August 19, 2020

Username: Neeraj K. Agrawal

Twitter handle: @NeerajKA

Retweets: 3

Likes: 47

9. Philipp Sandner’s tweet on European Union framework for digital assets

Philipp Sandner, head of the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center at Frankfurt School, shared an article on the European Union’s plans to implement new rules on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The new rules aim to improve legal certainty, investor protection, and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Issuers of digital assets will need to publish a prospectus that will be reviewed by national supervisory authority. The new rules will place digital assets in the existing regulatory framework to ensure that they are regulated in the same way as traditional assets, the article added.

1/ EU-wide regulation ahead: New rules for crypto assets, digital assets, and stablecoins. We have analyzed the planned regulation in this article. https://t.co/AEpnQnS3Np — Philipp Sandner (@philippsandner) August 28, 2020

Username: Philipp Sandner

Twitter handle: @philippsandner

Retweets: 17

Likes: 35

10. William Mougayar’s tweet on crypto assets being approved by regulators

William Mougayar, a blockchain author, shared an article on eight crypto assets being approved for trading by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Bitcoin, Binance USD, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Gemini Dollar, Litecoin, Pax Gold and Paxos Standard have been included for listing and trading on NYDFS.

License holders will need to inform the regulator on using the crypto assets for business purposes.

This is a huge development. Cryptocurrency is no longer taboo.

When will top regulators and other countries / central banks follow?

It is time to COMPLETELY legitimize cryptocurrency.

**

Top New York Regulator Approves Eight Crypto Assets for Trading https://t.co/mMgpfKU7pS — William Mougayar (@wmougayar) August 9, 2020

Username: William Mougayar

Twitter handle: @wmougayar

Retweets: 10

Likes: 33