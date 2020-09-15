 

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on blockchain and digital assets in August 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on blockchain in August 2020

1. Brad Garlinghouse’s tweet on MicroStrategy’s plans to diversify into digital assets

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs, a financial technology company, shared an article on the acquisition of 21,454 Bitcoin for $250m by MicroStrategy, a business intelligence software company, under a capital allocation strategy.

According to the company, investing in Bitcoin can provide a hedge against inflation and higher returns compared to other investments as it has a finite supply of 21 million, unlike fiat currency. Garlinghouse noted that the investment in digital assets is a first for a publically traded company but will not be the last.

Username: Brad Garlinghouse

Twitter handle: @bgarlinghouse

Retweets: 494

Likes: 1,574

2. Barry Silbert’s tweet on increasing demand for Grayscale Investments’ products

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, a digital assets investing firm, tweeted on the increase in investment in cryptocurrency products of Grayscale Investments, a cryptocurrency asset management firm. The popularity of Grayscale’s products including Ether, Stablecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin increased during the second quarter.

Grayscale received $900m in investments in the second quarter and a total of $1.4bn in the first half of 2020. The increase in demand is mostly from institutions for both coins and other digital assets and is driven by the decentralised finance sector, the article noted.

Username: Barry Silbert

Twitter handle: @barrysilbert

Retweets: 46

Likes: 180

3. Pierre Rochard’s tweet on Bitcoin being the monetary standard of crypto

Pierre Rochard, a Bitcoin strategist at Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange company, tweeted on Bitcoin. He noted that Bitcoin serves as the reserve currency and monetary standard of crypto. It is the medium of exchange and unit of account for cryptocurrencies, he added.

Rochard further noted that people dealing with cryptocurrencies usually hold some Bitcoin.

Username: Pierre Rochard

Twitter handle: @pierre_rochard

Retweets: 23

Likes: 117

4. Michael Arrington’s tweet on combining Ripple and SWIFT on one platform

Michael Arrington, co-founder of CrunchFund, shared an article on payment solutions and consulting firm IBIS Management Associates’ announcement on enabling customers to connect to the RippleNet payment network through its SWISSRoute service, a cloud-service solution.

The combination will allow users to access multiple financial institutions on one platform including both modern and traditional financial systems. It will help in engaging hundreds of clients and settle cross border payments in a secure and transparent manner.

Username: Michael Arrington

Twitter handle: @arrington

Retweets: 15

Likes: 82

5. Joshuwa Roomsburg’s tweet on new decentralised finance protocol RMPL

Joshuwa Roomsburg, founder and CEO of ChainLeak.com, tweeted on the decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol named RMPL, which features an elastic supply model. RMPL is designed using randomised rebase to solve market manipulation and bots exploitation, which leads to fluctuation in token supply and not the price.

When the price is above target price, circulation of RMPL will be increased and vice versa. The holder of coins owns a part of the network and the value of their holdings increases as market cap rises.

Username: Joshuwa Roomsburg

Twitter handle: @JoshRoomsburg

Retweets: 38

Likes: 78

6. Jameson Lopp’s tweet on Bitcoin Core

Jameson Lopp, a professional cypherpunk, tweeted on Bitcoin Core, an open source software that detects the blockchain with valid transactions. He noted that the software is often detected as malicious or potentially unwanted programmes (PUP) as some of its data matches fingerprints of malware placed by hackers.

Lopp noted that BitcoinIsSafe.com was introduced to help in reporting false positives. The site tracks the detection rate of Bitcoin clients on VirusTotal, an online service that helps in detecting viruses and other malware.

Username: Jameson Lopp

Twitter handle: @lopp

Retweets: 18

Likes: 64

7. Dan Morehead’s tweet on growth in blockchain payments industry

Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, an investment firm, shared an article on growth in the blockchain payments industry during crisis. The growth is attributed to the development of new DeFi protocols that have increased the demand for Stablecoins and other digital assets, according to the article.

The article noted that individuals and businesses are seeking blockchain-based payments due to their low cost, speed and accessibility.

Username: Dan Morehead

Twitter handle: @dan_pantera

Retweets: 22

Likes: 58

8. Neeraj K. Agrawal’s tweet on new AI platform for cryptocurrency market

Neeraj K. Agrawal, Director of Communications at Coin Center, a cryptocurrency policy developer, shared an article on Capital One, a diversified banking company, filing a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The AI-based platform predicts the trends in the cryptocurrencies market by sorting and analysing the crypto related data from various platforms such as Telegram, Reddit, Twitter and regulatory headlines against historical trends.

Username: Neeraj K. Agrawal

Twitter handle: @NeerajKA

Retweets: 3

Likes: 47

9. Philipp Sandner’s tweet on European Union framework for digital assets

Philipp Sandner, head of the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center at Frankfurt School, shared an article on the European Union’s plans to implement new rules on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The new rules aim to improve legal certainty, investor protection, and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Issuers of digital assets will need to publish a prospectus that will be reviewed by national supervisory authority. The new rules will place digital assets in the existing regulatory framework to ensure that they are regulated in the same way as traditional assets, the article added.

Username: Philipp Sandner

Twitter handle: @philippsandner

Retweets: 17

Likes: 35

10. William Mougayar’s tweet on crypto assets being approved by regulators

William Mougayar, a blockchain author, shared an article on eight crypto assets being approved for trading by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Bitcoin, Binance USD, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Gemini Dollar, Litecoin, Pax Gold and Paxos Standard have been included for listing and trading on NYDFS.

License holders will need to inform the regulator on using the crypto assets for business purposes.

Username: William Mougayar

Twitter handle: @wmougayar

Retweets: 10

Likes: 33