GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on AI in July 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on artificial intelligence in July 2020

1. John Carmack’s tweet on GPT-3 AI language model

John Carmack, Consulting CTO of Oculus VR, tweeted on how OpenAI’s new language generator Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) is trained on massive internet text dumps. The data is, however, assumed to be identically distributed and independent.

Carmack noted that by adding time information, AI models such as GPT-3 can write content for reddit or even twitter trends.

Big AI models like GPT-3 train on massive internet text dumps, but the data is assumed to be independent and identically distributed. Incorporating time information for a decade of data might allow them to start writing tomorrow's reddit or twitter trends. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) July 2, 2020

Username: John Carmack

Twitter handle: @ID_AA_Carmack

Retweets: 100

Likes: 1,458

2. Kate Crawford’s tweet on use of AI tools in patient care

Kate Crawford, co-founder of the research institute AI Now Institute, shared an article on the use of AI systems in personal care without the consent of a patient. The article details how frontline physicians are using AI to make discharge planning decisions.

Patients, however, are not being informed on the use of AI in making such decisions. The article noted that trust and uptake of AI and machine learning may fall if patients discovered the ways in which these technologies are being used.

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

'…trust in AI and machine learning could plummet if patients “were to find out, after the fact, that there’s a rash of this being used without anyone ever telling them.” “That’s a scary thing if you think this is the way the future is going to go.”https://t.co/ovo7xu8h5m — Kate Crawford (@katecrawford) July 16, 2020

Username: Kate Crawford

Twitter handle: @katecrawford

Retweets: 133

Likes: 237

3. Mario Pawlowski’s tweet on autonomous vehicles

Mario Pawlowski, the CEO of iTrucker, a trucking, logistics, and supply chain-related company, shared a video on Vera, an autonomous electric vehicle. Developed by Volvo in partnership with DFDS, a ferry and logistics company, Vera can operate with significantly low emission levels and noise.

The vehicle is controlled and monitored from a control center and can be operated on preset roads and routes.

Username: Mario Pawlowski

Twitter handle: @PawlowskiMario

Retweets: 141

Likes: 187

4. Pascal Bornet’s tweet on using sky tractors to plant trees

Pascal Bornet, an official member of the Forbes Technology Council, shared a video from the World Economic Forum (WEF) on planting of trees using drones. The video shows how pods containing seeds and other nutrients are planted by drones 150 times faster than traditional methods.

The drones use automation and digital intelligence to plant the seeds with accuracy and speed. Data on the location and species of seeds is fed into the drone, which plants them where needed. The use of drones can help in re-greening the earth and restoring eco-systems.

Username: Pascal Bornet

Twitter handle: @pascal_bornet

Retweets: 141

Likes: 174

5. Terence Leung’s tweet on intelligent speed assistance technology

Terence Leung, senior director at Blue Yonder, a digital supply chain platform provider, shared a video from the WEF on intelligent speed assistance device, which can reduce road fatalities by 30% and carbon emissions by 8%.

By 2022, all new cars in Europe are expected to be fitted with the new device, which uses GPS and sign recognition cameras to automatically limit speed. Drivers will still be able to override the device by using accelerator. The device is one of the safety measures planned to be implemented apart from automated emergency braking and better visibility for drivers. The safety measures still need approval from the European parliament.

Username: Terence Leung

Twitter handle: @TerenceLeungSF

Retweets: 116

Likes: 176

6. Evan Kristel’s tweet on Sunflower’s intruder alert security system

Evan Kristel, chief digital evangelist and co-founder at eVira Health, shared a video on new security system developed by Sunflower Labs to protect homes. The system uses a drone to plant sensors in garden lights, which uses AI algorithm to understand the daily activities at home.

Whenever the lights sense unusual motion, the device immediately deploys a drone to check around the home. The drone can cover four hectares in 15 minutes and detect obstacles apart from taking infrared images. It can automatically recharge on a weatherproof charging station.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Retweets: 58

Likes: 118

7. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on Max-AI robot

Ronald van Loon, a principal analyst and CEO of Intelligent World, shared a video on Max-AI, a robot developed by Bulk Handling Systems, a manufacturer of sorting and handling systems. The robot is equipped with a vision system to sort, process and recover recyclable items. It uses AI technology to process video images and identify objects similar to humans.

The technology used in the robot is inspired from deep learning technology similar to the human brain. The robot can learn and adapt to new conditions to improve production and efficiency.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 56

Likes: 68

8. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on future of AI in healthcare

Giuliano Liguori, chief information officer at CTP, a public transport service company, shared an article on the importance of AI in healthcare. The article details how AI can help in detecting ailments through wearables, improving decision making by recording patients past medical data and predicting risk.

The article also notes that AI can help in end of life care in patients suffering from dementia and osteoporosis. AI can also help in advancing imaging analysis and handle patient correspondence.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

Retweets: 35

Likes: 53

9. Margaret Siegien’s tweet on the future of technology

Margaret Siegien, president of iTrucker, a trucking and logistics company, shared a video from the WEF on the technologies that will transform the world in 2045, according to the Pentagon. In 2045, people will be able to control gadgets using brain signals or neural activity, while AI will be used to control the take-off and landing of passenger planes, according to the video.

Molecular technology will be used to produce new building materials making building stronger and ultra-light. Humans will also be able to talk to machines that can learn and understand language and machines will simplify tasks and eliminate the need for keyboards, according to the video.

Username: Margaret Siegien

Twitter handle: @MargaretSiegien

Retweets: 35

Likes: 48

10. Nige Willson’s tweet on building future of work with AI

Nige Willson, a speaker, influencer and advisor on AI and innovation, shared an article on how AI technology can be used to solve the challenges in world of work. The article notes that companies that are focused on improving employee experience are more profitable than companies that focus on customer experience.

Approximately 85% of employees spend most of the time on repetitive tasks, manual, data collection, and data entry, according to a survey by Gallup, analytics and advisory company. AI provides an opportunity to enhance employee experience by analysing opportunities to make work better and automating routine tasks. It can also help in connecting employees, companies and other players in the industry.

Username: Nige Willson

Twitter handle: @nigewillson

Retweets: 39

Likes: 32