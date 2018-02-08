Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

The Twitter share price has jumped after the company reported a real profit for the first time — a major landmark for Twitter founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey and well above Wall Street expectations.

Now almost 12 years old and four years since it went public, Twitter made $91m during the fourth quarter of 2017, whereas it lost $167m this time in 2016.

However, Twitter struggled with the closely watched social media growth metric: total monthly user base. Twitter monthly users averaged 330m monthly active users in the fourth quarter unchanged from the previous quarter.

That said, Twitter does have more money coming in. Revenue started growing again, rising to $732m in the fourth quarter, up two percent from $717m this time in 2016.

Wall Street has sent the Twitter share price higher at the open in New York, up around 25 percent shortly after the opening bell.

Dorsey said:

Q4 was a strong finish to the year, We returned to revenue growth, achieved our goal of GAAP profitability, increased our shipping cadence, and reached five consecutive quarters of double digit DAU [daily active user] growth. I’m proud of the steady progress we made in 2017, and confident in our path ahead.

Twitter timeline — Dorsey’s long road to profitability