The Twitter share price has jumped after the company reported a real profit for the first time — a major landmark for Twitter founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey and well above Wall Street expectations.
Now almost 12 years old and four years since it went public, Twitter made $91m during the fourth quarter of 2017, whereas it lost $167m this time in 2016.
However, Twitter struggled with the closely watched social media growth metric: total monthly user base. Twitter monthly users averaged 330m monthly active users in the fourth quarter unchanged from the previous quarter.
That said, Twitter does have more money coming in. Revenue started growing again, rising to $732m in the fourth quarter, up two percent from $717m this time in 2016.
Wall Street has sent the Twitter share price higher at the open in New York, up around 25 percent shortly after the opening bell.
Dorsey said:
Q4 was a strong finish to the year, We returned to revenue growth, achieved our goal of GAAP profitability, increased our shipping cadence, and reached five consecutive quarters of double digit DAU [daily active user] growth. I’m proud of the steady progress we made in 2017, and confident in our path ahead.
Twitter timeline — Dorsey’s long road to profitability
|
March 2006 — Twitter founded
|
July 2006 — Twitter launched
|
Q1 2007 — 400,000 tweets posted per quarter
|
Q1 2008 — 100m tweets posted per quarter
|
February 2010 — Twitter users post 50m tweets per day
|
June 2009 — Twitter servers crashed after Michael Jackson dies
|
2010 FIFA World Cup — fans wrote 2,940 tweets per second
|
April 2010 — Twitter acquires application developer Atebits, which becomes the iOS app
|
March 2012 — Twitter celebrates its sixth birthday and 140m users and 340m tweets per day
|
April 2012 — Twitter opens an office in Detroit to work with car makers
|
October 2012 — Twitter acquires video clip company Vine
|
January 2013 — Vine is launched
|
December 2012 — Twitter surpasses 200m monthly active users
|
January 2013 — Twitter acquires Crashlytics
|
November 2013 — Twitter floats shares on the New York Stock Exchange
|
July 2014 — Twitter buys CardSpring
|
July 2014 — Twitter buys Mitr
|
October 2014 — Twitter partners with IBM
|
February 2015 — Twitter acquires Niche
|
March 2015 — Twitter acquires Periscope
|
April 2015 — Twitter acquires TellApart
|
June 2016 — Twitter acquires Magic Pony
|
September 2016 — Twitter shares spike on takeover rumours
|
September 2017 — Twitter tests 280-character limit tweets
|
February 2018 — Twitter posts a profit for the first time