Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on future cities in Q3 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The most popular tweets on future cities: Top five in Q3 2021

1. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on digital twins enabling the development of smart cities

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of consulting firm Digital Business Innovation, shared an article on how digital twins can enable the development of smart cities. Digital twins built upon technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), cloud, 5G, big data, and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) can help improve city operations. They can provide real-time visibility of the city and enable a better response to emergencies, while also creating a more energy-efficient city.

IoT sensors, for example, can capture real-time data from an asset or process. The data can be used to ensure that a digital twin maintains an actual live copy of the asset, which can be used to optimise operations.

Digital twins can be incorporated into various tiers of city management. City planners, for example, can use digital twins for urban planning and forecasting the impact of new infrastructure developments. Digital twins can also improve collaboration among partners such as public transport agencies and shared transportation service providers by enabling data sharing, the article highlighted.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

2. Dr. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on the development of supply chain for electric vehicles

Dr. Marcell Vollmer, partner at consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), shared an infographic detailing how electric vehicles (EVs) are considered the future of transportation and achieving sustainable cities. Most car manufacturers are already introducing EVs models into the market or planning to do so in the future.

Investment bank and financial services company UBS predicts that the transportation industry can be completely decarbonised by 2040 with EVs accounting for 40% of all new car purchases by 2030. Vollmer noted that the successful development of the EV supply chain will require an effective partnership between local city authorities, energy networks and charging companies.

The infographic detailed how Singapore is initiating the transition towards EVs through the Singapore Green Plan 2030 launched in February this year. All new cars and taxis registered in the city-state need to be clean energy models starting from 2030. Furthermore, new diesel car registrations will be closed from 2025. The city-state is also providing tax breaks including reduction of road tax and removal of $5,000 additional registration fee. Critics, however, have highlighted that EVs are not completely emission-free as the manufacturing process, particularly of batteries, results in significant emissions.

Username: Dr. Marcell Vollmer

Twitter handle: @mvollmer1

3. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on the first inter-city flight of flying car

Ronald van Loon, CEO and principal analyst at the influencer network Intelligent World, shared a video of a flying car named AirCar that completed its first inter-city flight between two airports in Slovakia. Developed by Slovakian company Klein Vision, the AirCar is powered by petrol instead of aviation fuel. It features retractable wings and a tail that protrudes out when it is ready to fly. The car transforms into a plane in less than three minutes and requires 300m of runway to take off.

The development of the car highlights the growing interest in urban aerial mobility or flying cars, the video highlighted. Uber, for example, is testing electrical vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, which could eventually be added to its ride-sharing platform to enable users to avoid traffic jams. The safety of such air metro services is essential, according to the video. The World Economic Forum is, therefore, collaborating with the Mayor of Los Angeles to develop an urban airspace policy in the city and across the world.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

4. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on circular cities

Harold Sinnott, a digital marketing consultant, shared an infographic on the ways in which cities can become circular. The existing linear economy generates structural waste and causes economic loss and environmental damage. A circular city, however, increases liveability by generating value from the consumption of finite resources. The infographic details three ways in which circular cities can be created, including renewal of natural systems, avoiding waste and pollution, and using materials at their highest value.

The infographic highlights how public transport and shared logistics services need to be used in mobility in circular cities. Furthermore, waste generation should be reduced by transforming waste into valuable resources such as biodiesel, biogas, fertiliser, and chemicals. Similarly, the built environment should minimise virgin materials’ use and waste generation by using organic and compostable materials and smart building design.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

5. Michael Fisher’s tweet on the technologies that make cities smarter

Michael Fisher, senior systems analyst at aerospace parts manufacturer Whitcraft Group, shared an infographic on the technologies that are making cities smarter. Ensuring connectivity between various sources of energy such as wind and solar, and battery storage through IoT will enable cost savings, reduce maintenance costs, and provide equipment monitoring. Similarly, sensors and data management can enable the management of water, energy, and other infrastructure in future cities.

Intelligent traffic management systems can make transportation more efficient by enabling real-time management of traffic and big data analytics can help in reducing congestion. Furthermore, mobility services can be improved by enabling smart parking that can provide users with updates on available spaces and wearable technology to make travel payments.

Username: Michael Fisher

Twitter handle: @Fisher85M

