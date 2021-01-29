Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on blockchain in Q4 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on blockchain in Q4 2020

1. Brad Garlinghouse’s tweet on Ripple’s plan to move out of the US market

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, a currency exchange and remittance network, tweeted on the company considering shifting its base from the US to overseas due to lack of clarity on regulations.

The Digital Commodity Exchange Act (DCEA) of 2020 proposes the creation of a single, national regulatory framework for trading platforms dealing in cryptocurrency, including the ones which trade in other cryptocurrencies such as ether, bitcoin, etc.

Strongest internet companies built in the US, in part b/c of regulatory clarity. We have that opp with blockchain + digital assets. Responsible players like Ripple aren’t looking to avoid rules, we just want to operate in a jurisdiction where the rules are clear. #DCEA of 2020 https://t.co/LqbEDuMXvx — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 6, 2020

Username: Brad Garlinghouse

Twitter handle: @bgarlinghouse

Retweets: 747

Likes: 2610

2. Charlie Shrem’s tweet on PayPal enabling crypto payments on its platform

Charlie Shrem, a bitcoin advocate, shared an article on digital payments company PayPal allowing its users to make purchases in cryptocurrency and also launching crypto services on its social payments platform Venmo in 2021.

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) also granted a conditional license to PayPal, permitting the company to offer crypto selling and buying. PayPal is partnering with Paxos to meet the criteria for obtaining a conditional license, which mandates a company to collaborate with an authorised licensee.

We did it. It took almost 10 years but we did it. #Bitcoin and crypto are here to stay.https://t.co/NUnxa6AQMp — Charlie Shrem (@CharlieShrem) October 21, 2020

Username: Charlie Shrem

Twitter handle: @CharlieShrem

Retweets: 261

Likes: 1623

3. David Schwartz’s tweet on Ripple’s plan to decarbonise public blockchains

David Schwartz, CTO at Ripple, tweeted on the company’s plan to decarbonise public listed blockchains to align with the blockchain and digital asset industry’s plan to meet the climate goal of a carbon-free world by 2050. The company vows to accomplish zero carbon emissions by the end of decade.

Ripple is collaborating with XRP Ledger Foundation, Rocky Mountain Institute and Energy Web for making public blockchains carbon-free by leveraging open-source EW Zero tool. It is also leading the research on energy consumption in digital assets, credit cards and cash.

Open source allows ANYONE — validators, miners, wallets, exchanges and others — to decarbonize emissions for the blockchain of their choice. This is decentralization at its finest, starting with the #XRPLedger. https://t.co/wQ5hWr2XpB — David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) October 1, 2020

Username: David Schwartz

Twitter handle: @JoelKatz

Retweets: 253

Likes: 960

4. Brian Armstrong’s tweet on the importance of fighting arbitrary crypto rules

Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, a digital currency exchange, tweeted on Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a US treasury department, extending anti-money laundering (AML) regulations to non-custodial wallets like blockchain.

Armstrong urged every person involved with crypto to start writing letters to FinCEN to halt the work on the proposal. Once finalised, the proposed cryptocurrency surveillance rule will be able to track all cryptocurrency transactions in the country.

Everyone who owns crypto should start to be actively engaged on these issues. An open crypto network is good for the world, it would be a real shame to have it's potential cut off with bad policy. This last month has shown how much work we have to do on education/advocacy. https://t.co/wPnSfFfQjO — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) December 29, 2020

Username: Brian Armstrong

Twitter handle: @brian_armstrong

Retweets: 89

Likes: 432

5. Tyler Winklevoss’ tweet on Gemini accepting debit cards

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, shared an article on the company accepting debit cards to purchase crypto using any of its fiat currencies such as the US dollar, Pound Sterling and Australian dollar, among others. Consequently, customers can log into their Gemini account and add Visa and Mastercard debit cards.

The article further noted that US customers can also fund their Gemini account through an automated clearing house (ACH) bank transfer, a computer-based bank-to-bank transfer network, while international customers can do a wire transfer.

We're making it easier to buy crypto. You can now use your debit card 💳 to purchase crypto on @Gemini https://t.co/6WW8j3fS9J — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) October 5, 2020

Username: Tyler Winklevoss

Twitter handle: @tyler

Retweets: 58

Likes: 430