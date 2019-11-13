GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on disruptive technology in October 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Most popular tweets in disruptive tech in October 2019: the top ten

1. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on the top countries deploying robots at work

Harold Sinnott, the director and consultant at Human Resources Consulting, shared a video detailing the top ten countries where robots are being deployed to work. South Korea occupies the top spot with a robot density eight times that of the global average. The country has 631 robots working for every 10,000 human workers.

The remaining nine countries in the list include Singapore, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, US, Italy, Belgium, and Taiwan. Europe has a higher density of robots, compared to Asia and Americas.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 300

Likes: 349

2. Evan Kirstel’s tweet about SmartCan

Evan Kirstel, Chief Digital Evangelist and co-founder of eViRa Health, tweeted about SmartCan, a trash can that can move to the curb by itself and can be controlled using a smartphone-based app. Built by Rezzi, a smart devices company based in Massachusetts, the SmartCan is still in its development stages.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The motorised can eliminates the need for humans to physically drag the garbage cans to the curb. Users can set the time and day for pick-up. The SmartCan returns to its base after offloading the trash.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @evankirstel

Retweets: 280

Likes: 490

3. A tweet on the top ten innovative technologies that can change the world

Marcus Borba, the founder of Borba Consulting, a management consulting and research firm, shared a video by the World Economic Forum on the ten most innovative technologies that can change the world.

Augmented reality (AR), which is being applied in healthcare and dangerous working conditions, topped the list. AR applications in healthcare range from training medical students to providing real-time information on diagnosis, treatments, and surgeries.

Other innovations listed in the video include lab-grown meat, quantum computers, plasmonic materials, super advanced personal assistants, electroceuticals or electric treatments for epilepsy and depression, drug-making cell implants to treat health conditions, artificial intelligence (AI)-based molecular design, and personalised medicine.

Username: Marcus Borba

Twitter handle: @marcusborba

Retweets: 209

Likes: 248

4. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on the growing significance of Big data

Harold Sinnott shared a tweet on 20 reasons why the significance of big data is growing. The tech influencer shared an infographic called ‘Data Never Sleeps 7.0’ by DOMO, a cloud software company that specialises in visualisation and business intelligence tools, to explain the staggering growth of information and data across platforms.

The seventh edition of the infographic focused on a deeper analysis of online consumer behaviour to identify the amount of data created per minute across popular platforms such as Netflix, Instagram, Twitter, Google, and more. The results revealed trends such as the growing use of dating apps and social media sites as well as an increase in streaming video content.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 218

Likes: 153

5. Evan Kirstel’s tweet about South Korea’s clean energy efforts

A video shared by Evan Kirstel highlights South Korea’s efforts to produce clean energy. It shows a solar path built for cyclists across a 32km stretch on a highway in South Korea.

Built between Daejong and Sejong, the path protects cyclists from the sun and traffic collisions by providing them an isolated path to ride on, while generating clean energy. The project is part of a bigger initiative of the government to produce clean energy.

In #SouthKorea, the #solar panels in the middle of the highway have a bicycle path underneath..cyclists are protected from the sun, isolated from traffic, and the country can produce clean energy…. https://t.co/F9a2PrFBtX #SmartCities #energy #renewables pic.twitter.com/9JtBsRJPhi — Evan Kirstel at #AvayaEngage #Dubai (@evankirstel) October 10, 2019

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @evankirstel

Retweets: 186

Likes: 328

6. Ronald van Loon tweets about AR in healthcare

Ronald van Loon, a Big data expert, shared a tweet on how mixed reality can revolutionise the way we learn about the human body. The influencer shared a video documented by the World Economic Forum to explain how augmented and virtual reality (VR) along with 3D lens can change the way students learn about the human body.

Described as an ‘immersive learning experience’, it allows students to separate 6,000 different body structures including the lungs, brains or hands to get a better understanding of the human body. The technology has the potential to enable medical students to gain a completely different understanding of the human body.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 178

Likes: 24

7. Drones that can fly and dive

Ronald Loon shared a video of a new drone named Navigator, which can fly in the air and dive in the water. Developed by researchers of the Rutgers University, US, the drone flies in the air first and then dives into the war and resurfaces again with ease.

Funded by the Office of Naval Research, the Navigator is expected to aid the US Navy in amphibious missions in the future. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) uses its propellers to swim under water and is controlled by a wire as radio signals are unable to reach through the water.

The Navigator’s application is currently being assessed to include naval operations, bridge inspections, and even to monitor oil spills at sea.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 175

Likes: 203

8. Emerging technologies impacting multiple sectors

Antonio Grasso, a B2B tech influencer, shared an infographic on how emerging technologies are impacting multiple sectors. The infographic lists eight technologies namely AI, AR, blockchain, drones, IoT, robots, VR, and 3D printing that are influencing sectors such as technology, financial services, automotive, healthcare, energy, entertainment and media, industrial, retail, government, and aerospace.

These technologies are expected to be useful for industrial organisations and enterprises, helping them to gain a competitive edge across products and services, external and internal processes, virtualisation, and more.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 191

Likes: 209

9. Ronald Loon tweets about advancements related to Alexa

Ronald Loon shared a video detailing Alexa’s ability to understand sign language. A software developer has devised a way in which Alexa can interpret users’ gestures using computer software that can interpret sign language, a camera, and deep learning AI.

The software also interprets the responses given by Alexa and spells them out on a computer screen. However, the software is still at a proof-of-concept stage and needs more updates, especially with respect to vocabulary, before it is accessible to users to download and use.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 172

Likes: 203

10. Hyperloop One ushers new standards for transportation

Harold Sinnott shared a tweet on the Hyperloop One setting new standards for transportation. Hyperloop is an open-source concept developed by Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk five years ago. As many as ten companies including Virgin Hyperloop One, Hyperloop Transportation Technology, Zeleros, Hyper Poland, Hyper Chariot, and Euroloop are working on developing the technology.

Virgin Hyperloop One is the first companies to develop a fully-operational Hyperloop system. The company has successfully carried out its third phase of full-scale testing, during which the Hyperloop capsule achieved a top speed of 240 miles (386.24km) an hour.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 185

Likes: 227 Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.