Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on CEOs in August 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The most popular tweets on CEOs in August 2021: Top five

1. Jack Dorsey’s tweet on NCR Corporation’s agreement to acquire LibertyX

Jack Dorsey, founder and CEO of financial payments company Square, shared an article on enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation’s agreement to acquire LiberyX, a cryptocurrency software provider. The acquisition will enable NCR to support digital currency transactions for banks, retailers, and restaurants.

NCR is undertaking the acquisition to meet the rising demand from customers to deliver digital currency services. It will help NCR to support customers in the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency, while also accepting digital currency payments. NCR will integrate the entire capabilities of LibertyX with its solutions, the article detailed.

That other cash register company getting into Bitcoin https://t.co/ggqMTQ5Bde — jack⚡️ (@jack) August 3, 2021

2. Mathew Prince’s tweet on Cloudflare preventing a DDoS attack

Mathew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, a web infrastructure and website security company, shared an article on how the company’s autonomous edge distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection systems prevented a 17.2 million response-per-second (rps) (DDoS) attack. The attack was three times bigger than any previous attacks that the company has encountered. The attack touched 68% of Cloudflare’s average rps rate of legitimate HTTP traffic received in the second quarter.

The attack was successfully mitigated by Cloudflare’s autonomous edge DDoS protection system’s denial-of-service daemon (dosd). The article noted that such volumetric attacks are on the rise and can pose a serious threat to organisations. The attacks can happen within a short period of time even before an engineer has time to intervene. Organisations, therefore, need to have automated, cloud-based protection system to thwart such attacks, the article added.

Incredible that @Cloudflare stopped the largest DDoS attack in history and it was just another day at the office. I wasn't even aware of the scale until I read this post. https://t.co/orYE3PWYrH — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) August 19, 2021

3. Henry Ward’s tweet on price discovery in private markets

Henry Ward, CEO of Carta, a financial technology company, shared an article on how price discovery in private markets while fund raising is inefficient due to the asymmetric level of available information. Investors often have more information compared to CEOs and the asymmetry increases as CEOs raise funds periodically.

Ward noted that market-based price discovery is easier and more efficient than determining price manually. Carta’s CartaX private exchange platform enabled the company to realise the accurate valuation for its stock and choose investors based on the valuation rather than what investors were willing to offer. Pricing of stock accurately is an essential financial tool that enables cheaper mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and makes stock more valuable, the article added.

“Price discovery in private markets” by Henry Wardhttps://t.co/K3SBiaoX90 — Henry Ward (@henrysward) August 13, 2021

4. Marc Benioff’s tweet on the impact of Covid-19 and remote work scenario

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, a customer relationship management (CRM) software provider, shared an article on the impact of Covid-19 and remote work scenario. Benioff noted that some CEOs were surprised by their employees’ desire to continue working from home. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the corporate work environment drastically with only few employees returning to work. Some companies have decided to implement return to office policies but failed due to the continued spread of the delta variant in the US, the article added.

Benioff stated that Salesforce will permit its employees to work remotely on a permanent basis even after the pandemic ends. Around 50% to 60% of Salesforce’s staff are expected to work from home post Covid, he added.

A lot of things have changed for companies in this new pandemic world whether it’s Europe or the US & one of them is return to work. The phenomenon happening globally is not as many employees are coming back into their offices locally as any CEO expected. https://t.co/OViXxKyIKI — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) August 26, 2021

5. Ramon Laguarta’s tweet on PepsiCo using sustainably sourced potatoes

Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo, a food and beverage company, shared a video on the use of sustainably sourced potatoes in its products that are marketed in 28 countries. PepsiCo works with farmers to promote sustainability. In the US, for example, 100% of potatoes used by the company are sustainably sourced.

Further, PepsiCo is using potato peels as a fertiliser in the UK, which can help in reducing carbon emissions by 70% at its Leicester plant. Similarly, excess heat from snack production is being used to heat and provide hot water for the residents of Belgium. The company has also deployed artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) devices globally to efficiently use water supply and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The potatoes that become @LAYS chips are one of @PepsiCo's most important ingredients. That's why we are working every day to help farmers to grow them more sustainably + use them in more innovative ways than ever before. #NationalPotatoDay See how: pic.twitter.com/a8n2D6GRng — Ramon Laguarta (@ramonlaguarta) August 19, 2021

