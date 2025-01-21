The UK government has unveiled a new plan to leverage AI tools to enhance public service delivery.
Central to this initiative is a suite of AI tools dubbed “Humphrey,” designed to modernise processes and empower civil servants with cutting-edge solutions.
This move is part of the UK Prime Minister’s broader ‘Plan for Change’, aiming to create a streamlined, responsive, and tech-enabled civil service to eliminate inefficiencies and reduce operational costs.
To address various inefficiencies in government operations, the UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has outlined a strategy to make the Department for Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSIT) the digital hub of government operations.
The goal is to improve data sharing between central and local authorities, crack down on fraud, and provide businesses with better support while targeting £45bn ($55bn) in annual productivity savings.
Key tools in the “Humphrey” package include AI-powered solutions such as Consult, which rapidly analyses public feedback on policy consultations, cutting response times from months to hours.
Other tools, such as Parlex, streamline legislative research, while Minute offers secure meeting transcription services.
Generative AI tools such as Redbox and Lex will assist civil servants with policy briefings and legal analysis, respectively.
This initiative also seeks to address the fragmented nature of public services, starting with improving support for individuals with long-term health conditions or disabilities, who often navigate multiple agencies. Pilot programmes will test integrated solutions later this year.
The government’s commitment extends to a new digital and AI roadmap, set for release this summer, and an overhaul of technology procurement processes to boost innovation and open opportunities for smaller UK tech firms.
Kyle said: “Sluggish technology has hampered our public services for too long, and it’s costing us all a fortune in time and money.
My department will put AI to work, speeding up our ability to deliver our Plan for Change, improve lives and drive growth.
We will use technology to bear down hard to the nonsensical approach the public sector takes to sharing information and working together to help the people it serves.”