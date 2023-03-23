Credit: da-kuk / Getty Images

The UK government launched an ‘international technology strategy’ yesterday (March 22nd) in efforts to guide the nation to become a tech superpower by 2030.

The strategy sets out four values to put the plan in motion – to be open, responsible, secure and resilient. The government is confident that this guide will shape the future of technology innovation and leadership.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly states, “Now more than ever, it is important that the UK steps up to promote British tech excellence worldwide and takes a stand against the malign influences that seek to use tech against us.”

In 2022, the global technology sector was worth $1tn and accommodated over 85,000 start-ups and scale-ups. The UK also generated more investment for technology advancement than France and Germany combined.

“We are a top-class breeding ground for emerging tech, but being a superpower means working with our international partners to turn these nascent technologies into global industries,” claims UK technology secretary Michelle Donelan.

Becoming a tech superpower requires the government to collaborate deeply with other leading nations in order to tackle urgent global challenges like climate change.

One way the UK government has managed to achieve this is by securing a seat on the council of International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This collaboration provide clear leadership in the telecoms sector.

Donelan affirms, “our international tech strategy will ensure we deepen collaboration with our allies on the technologies of tomorrow, driving growth and prosperity for the UK while strengthening our national security.”