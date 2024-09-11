Oxford Ionics is a research and product development operations in Kidlington, England. Credit: Shutterstock/Alexander56891

Oxford Ionics, a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, yesterday (10 September) announced that it had come one step closer to developing a working quantum computer. The company set a new record in quantum state preparation and measurement (SPAM).

The Oxford University spinoff company demonstrated the highest recorded SPAM fidelities of any quantum computing platform at 99.9993%, representing a new world record in qubit readout.

The results reflect a 13x reduction in SPAM errors compared to the next best approach.

The team achieved this groundbreaking result through developing a novel protocol that can detect and discard qubits in the wrong state.

In quantum computing, a qubit can be ‘prepared’ in a known state, as well as analysed to read out a ‘bit’.

A classical binary bit can only represent a single binary value, such as 0 or 1, meaning that it can only be in one of two possible states, a qubit on the other hand can hold two states simultaneously, known as superposition.

Errors can occur whether during the preparation of the qubit into the desired state, during single- or two-qubit gates, or when reading out the qubit state at the end of the computation.

Low errors in SPAM, along with two-qubit and single-qubit gates, are therefore among the three most important metrics when evaluating the precision and accuracy of a quantum computer.

Dr Chris Ballance, Oxford Ionics co-founder and CEO, said: “Reliable and high-performing quantum computers hold the key to unlocking extraordinary solutions to critical problems. But to deliver a quantum computer capable of realising this future, the error rates across SPAM, single- and two-qubit gates are critical.

“Our team’s latest result means that Oxford Ionics has now demonstrated world-leading performance on all three of these fundamental metrics. We’re excited to accelerate our efforts to put this technology in the hands of end-users.”

Quantum computing promises to solve complex computational problems far beyond the capacity of any classical supercomputer, however errors are the most significant obstacle.