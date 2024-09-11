Oxford Ionics, a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, yesterday (10 September) announced that it had come one step closer to developing a working quantum computer. The company set a new record in quantum state preparation and measurement (SPAM).
The Oxford University spinoff company demonstrated the highest recorded SPAM fidelities of any quantum computing platform at 99.9993%, representing a new world record in qubit readout.
The results reflect a 13x reduction in SPAM errors compared to the next best approach.
The team achieved this groundbreaking result through developing a novel protocol that can detect and discard qubits in the wrong state.
In quantum computing, a qubit can be ‘prepared’ in a known state, as well as analysed to read out a ‘bit’.
A classical binary bit can only represent a single binary value, such as 0 or 1, meaning that it can only be in one of two possible states, a qubit on the other hand can hold two states simultaneously, known as superposition.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Errors can occur whether during the preparation of the qubit into the desired state, during single- or two-qubit gates, or when reading out the qubit state at the end of the computation.
Low errors in SPAM, along with two-qubit and single-qubit gates, are therefore among the three most important metrics when evaluating the precision and accuracy of a quantum computer.
Dr Chris Ballance, Oxford Ionics co-founder and CEO, said: “Reliable and high-performing quantum computers hold the key to unlocking extraordinary solutions to critical problems. But to deliver a quantum computer capable of realising this future, the error rates across SPAM, single- and two-qubit gates are critical.
“Our team’s latest result means that Oxford Ionics has now demonstrated world-leading performance on all three of these fundamental metrics. We’re excited to accelerate our efforts to put this technology in the hands of end-users.”
Quantum computing promises to solve complex computational problems far beyond the capacity of any classical supercomputer, however errors are the most significant obstacle.