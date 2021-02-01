The UK technology industry saw a rise of 22.4% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 431 deals worth $69.85bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 352 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 223 deals which accounted for 51.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 159 deals, followed by private equity with 49 transactions, respectively accounting for 36.9% and 11.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $60bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $7.41bn and $2.44bn, respectively.

The UK technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.1% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $62.22bn, against the overall value of $69.85bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

4) The $2.38bn private equity deal with Talktalk Telecom Group by Toscafund Asset Management

5) Concorde Bidco and Francisco Partners’ private equity deal with CDK Global Holdings (UK) for $1.45bn.

