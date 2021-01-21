Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020 worth $1.09bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 65.5% over the previous month and a rise of 119.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $497.42m.

The UK held a 6.01% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.16bn in December 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 73 deals during December 2020, marking a decrease of 8.8% over the previous month and a rise of 7.4% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 39.9% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $435.75m, against the overall value of $1.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachersâ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

2) The $70m venture financing of Hi Bob by Arbor Ventures, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cerca Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Entree Capital, Israel Growth Partners, Perpetual Investors, Presidio Ventures and SEEK

3) Gresham House British Strategic Investment Infrastructure Fund’s $66.75m venture financing of Wildanet

4) The $44m venture financing of Cleo AI by Alex Chesterman, Balderton Capital (UK), EQT Ventures, Errol Damelin, Ian Hogarth, LocalGlobe, Matt Robinson, Niklas Zennstrom, SBIC Partners and Taavet Hinrikus

5) Cipio Partners, Notion Capital, Sage Technology Group and Verdane Capital’s venture financing of Brightpearl for $33m.

