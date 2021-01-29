Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020 worth $2.44bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly__4_2020_technology_United Kingdom_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 59.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 81.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.34bn.

The UK held a 6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $40.93bn in Q4 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 223 deals during Q4 2020, marking a rise of 12.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 11.5% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 34.05% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $830.86m, against the overall value of $2.44bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ANDENES INVESTMENTS, GPS Ventures, Macquarie Group – London, Patron Capital and yabeo Capital’s $343.86m venture financing of Molo Tech

2) The $222m venture financing of Graphcore by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachersâ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust

3) Accel, Coatue Management, DFJ Growth Management, IVP, Northzone Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Seedcamp and Tiger Global Management’s $125m venture financing of Hopin

4) The $70m venture financing of HungryPanda by Burda Principal Investments, Felix Capital Partners, 83North Venture Capital, Kinnevik, Piton Capital and VNV Global

5) Arbor Ventures, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cerca Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Entree Capital, Israel Growth Partners, Perpetual Investors, Presidio Ventures and SEEK’s venture financing of Hi Bob for $70m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.