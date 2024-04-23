Unity Software has been granted a patent for a prediction system that determines subregions for rendering virtual worlds in computer graphics applications. The system uses multiple predictors to analyze data, combine predicted subregions, determine priorities for loading into memory, and adjust predictions based on analysis. GlobalData’s report on Unity Software gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Unity Software, AI-assisted repair estimation was a key innovation area identified from patents. Unity Software's grant share as of February 2024 was 40%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Prediction system for rendering virtual worlds using streamable objects

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Unity Software Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11893656B2) discloses a system designed to enhance the rendering of virtual worlds by efficiently loading streamable objects. The system comprises computer processors, memories, and instructions that enable the processors to receive data describing a virtual world, analyze the data using multiple predictors to identify subregions of streamable objects, combine these subregions into a working set based on predictor outputs, determine priorities for loading subregions into a streaming cache memory, and adjust predictions based on the outputs of other predictors. The system aims to optimize the rendering process by dynamically adjusting the selection and loading of subregions to improve overall performance.



Furthermore, the patent includes details on the operations of the system, such as outputting steering instructions to a streaming engine, handling different levels of detail for streamable objects, applying timing schemes for prediction schemes, and assigning weights to subregions based on their occurrence in predicted sets. The system also allows for the reuse of memory slots, analysis of output accuracy from predictors to guide decision-making, and the configuration of prediction schemes for various virtual camera positions and occlusion scenarios. By incorporating these features, the system aims to streamline the rendering process of virtual worlds, ensuring a more efficient and visually appealing experience for users.

