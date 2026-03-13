The collaboration makes Upwind’s security platform available on the Microsoft Marketplace. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com.

Upwind, a runtime-first cloud security company, has entered into a partnership with Microsoft to provide runtime security for organisations using Azure workloads.

The collaboration makes Upwind’s security platform available on the Microsoft Marketplace, allowing enterprises to deploy integrated protection, posture management and vulnerability detection within their Azure environments.

Upwind’s solution incorporates features such as integration with Azure cloud audit logs, cloud security posture management frameworks and Azure Container Registry scanning.

The partnership also enables customers to onboard Azure cloud assets more efficiently, offering immediate visibility and actionable insights to facilitate risk detection and response.

The joint offering is designed to streamline procurement and deployment processes for enterprise clients through the Microsoft ecosystem, following Upwind’s attainment of co-sell status and eligibility for Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment decrement.

Future expansions of the service are planned to address identity protection, internet exposure and generative AI workloads.

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Unlike traditional security tools that rely primarily on static rules or posture assessments, Upwind employs agentless monitoring together with eBPF-powered runtime detection.

This approach aims to reduce blind spots in dynamic cloud environments by providing real-time visibility and protection across workload types, including serverless deployments.

Upwind’s platform consolidates functions such as workload protection, threat detection, vulnerability management and identity security within a single interface.

This is intended to help security teams reduce false positives and prioritise risks before they escalate into incidents.

The service targets industries including financial services, healthcare and digital-native enterprises that process sensitive data or require rapid response capabilities.

Microsoft Startups partner Tom Davis said: “By bringing runtime-first protection into Azure-native services and the Microsoft Marketplace, we’re enabling customers to, for the first time, pinpoint the vulnerabilities that matter most in real time, cut through the alert noise that slows down security teams, and act on what’s truly exploitable.”

The company reports significant recent growth in revenue and customer adoption since its market entry, attributing this rise to demand for comprehensive cloud security beyond basic posture checks.

Upwind has received recognition from several analyst groups and industry publications for its performance in the container security and cloud application detection sectors.

As a result of the partnership, Microsoft Azure customers can access unified runtime protection, compliance management and vulnerability oversight through one platform as part of their existing cloud infrastructure.