Israel-based cloud security startup Upwind Security has raised $100m (NIS364m) in a Series A funding round, valuing the company at $900m.
The funding was led by Craft Ventures and joined by TCV with existing investors, Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, Cerca and Sheva taking part.
The funding aims to accelerate the company’s global expansion and enhance its next-generation cloud security solutions powered by runtime.
Since its inception in early 2023, Upwind Security has raised a total of $180m.
The company plans to use the new funds to double its headcount to nearly 300 people by 2025, and expand operations across its offices in Israel, San Francisco, the UK, and Iceland.
Global IT director Gadi Rapaport said: “Upwind has taken our cloud security to the next level. The deep build time and runtime context has helped us prioritise issues that are truly critical to our organisation and resulted in 4x faster time to remediation.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In September 2023, Upwind Security secured $50m in funding to aid enterprises secure their cloud-native infrastructure.
Upwind Security offers a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that integrates various security capabilities.
The platform is designed to protect cloud-native applications at every stage, from development to runtime.
It includes runtime-specific functionalities such as cloud security posture management, a cloud workload protection platform, cloud detection and response, vulnerability management, identity security, and container security.
Craft Ventures Partner and Growth head Michael Robinson said: “Since our initial investment in Upwind 15 months ago, we’ve witnessed the market fully embrace their next generation cloud security platform, which has all the capabilities buyers have come to expect from their CNAPP vendor but all powered by a single eBPF agent at the core.”