The March for Our Lives anti-gun violence protest hits US capital

Big crowds are expected in the US capital Washington DC tomorrow for March for Our Lives, an anti-gun violence rally organised by students, that could attract as many as 500,000 protesters.

The rally — planned by survivors of the 14 February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead — is expected to cause travel and traffic problems across the city.

Demonstrators will demand legislative action in Congress that addresses gun violence and school safety.

Poland protests anti-abortion bill

Protests are planned today across Poland in response to government plans to make the country’s already restrictive abortion laws tighter.

A bill is set to target the most commonly cited reason for abortion: damage to the fetus.

Poland has some of the most restrictive laws in Europe when it comes to abortion and the procedure is legal in only three cases: if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, if it endangers the life of the mother, or if there is damage to the fetus.

An estimated 80,000 Polish women a year go abroad or seek illegal abortions at home, according to Polish women’s rights groups.

Oxford and Cambridge have a row-off on the river Thames

The 163rd annual Oxford versus Cambridge boat races, part of the society social season, take place on the river Thames in London tomorrow.

Women’s and men’s university crews compete over the four-and-a-quarter-mile course from the University Stone in Putney to Mortlake, in a race dating back to 1829.

Oxford have won 12 of the past 18 Boat Races and are favourites to win again tomorrow. If they do, they will be one win short of Cambridge’s total of 82 wins on the Thames.