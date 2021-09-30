Total mobile service revenue in US will expand at a 6.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, mainly supported by rising mobile internet subscriptions, growing consumption of mobile data services and increasing data ARPS as 4G/5G adoption and smartphone-bundled plans drive up revenues per user.

Mobile data services revenues will increase at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2026. Growth will be driven by spike in mobile internet subscriptions, and growing consumption of mobile data services supported by operators’ extension of 5G network.

Monthly mobile data usage will increase rapidly at a CAGR of 20.9% through 2026, driven by a surge in data consumption for online video and social media applications on the back of data-centric plans promoted by MNOs.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) concluded the auction for 5G-suitable 280MHz of C-band spectrum in the 3.7GHz-3.98GHz band in January 2021. The regulator allocated 5,684 spectrum blocks for US$80.9 billion.

The FCC granted an additional 40 spectrum licenses in the 2.5 GHz band in May 2021 to aid the expansion of internet connectivity in rural tribal communities. The regulator has already issued a total of 259 licenses in the 2.5 GHz spectrum until May 2021. A total of 117.5 MHz of the 2.5 GHz band spectrum has been offered to link these communities.